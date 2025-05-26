Ohio's Manufacturing Renaissance: A Blueprint For American Prosperity

Authored by Steve Stivers via RealClearEnergy,

Ohio is experiencing a manufacturing renaissance that's transforming our economic landscape. Our state ranks third in the nation for manufacturing jobs, with more than 687,000 Ohioans employed in the sector, producing over $134 billion in manufactured goods annually.

Ohio leaders have successfully attracted transformative industries and propelled the state as a national leader for innovation, economic growth, and high-tech infrastructure. Congress has a clear choice to make if we want to continue building on this success: support the 45X manufacturing tax credits and the jobs, economic and national security benefits that come with it. Here’s why.

The 45X manufacturing tax credit has been a catalyst for this revival. By providing targeted support for domestic production, these incentives make it economically viable for companies to manufacture in America rather than overseas. The result? Family-supporting jobs, stronger communities, and a brighter future for our state.

Illuminate USA in Pataskala is just one example. This solar manufacturing facility, majority owned by U.S.-based company Invenergy, created over 1,500 jobs in less than a year and is on track to produce enough solar panels annually to power 1 million homes. In Fayette County, a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Honda is investing $3.5 billion to build a lithium-ion battery plant that will create 2,200 jobs. These are just two examples among many in Ohio's resurgent manufacturing sector.

The economic impact extends throughout our communities. Each manufacturing job supports an entire ecosystem in the local economy—restaurants, retailers, housing, and small businesses all benefit from manufacturing growth. Communities once facing economic uncertainty now see renewed vitality.

As a former federal policy maker and President of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, I've seen how smart policy combines with private sector innovation and Ohio's pro-business tradition to deliver results. Ohio attracts investment because of our skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, diverse energy mix, and business-friendly environment. What's exciting is that we're just getting started. As more companies recognize the advantages of producing in America – from reduced supply chain risks to workforce talent – additional investment will flow into Ohio. But while Ohio will remain a good place for business, federal incentives like the 45X tax credits are essential to compete globally.

This momentum, however, depends entirely on policy certainty. Companies making significant capital investments need predictable conditions. The continuation of the 45X manufacturing credit is essential to maintain our competitive edge and establish American energy independence.

The choice is clear: build on this manufacturing renaissance, creating more opportunities and strengthening America's economic security, or surrender our industrial leadership along with all the jobs and economic benefits that come with it.

Ohio's example shows what's possible when we get the policy right. Let's ensure this growth continues by supporting the tax credits that make it possible.

Steve Stivers is President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the state's leading business organization. He previously represented Ohio's 15th Congressional District.