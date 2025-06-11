Oil Rises As Trump Says He's 'Less Confident' About Nuclear Talks With Iran

The NY Post has published a new Trump interview focused on apparently stalled Iran nuclear deal efforts which resulted in a surge in oil prices.

The President said in the interview he's getting "less confident" about ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, soon after which oil rose as well as benchmark treasury yields and gold, as investors weigh the possibility of US-Iran nuclear talks falling apart.

Trump was asked whether he thinks the Islamic Republic will agree to shut down its nuclear program. "I don’t know. I did think so, and I’m getting more and more — less confident about it," he responded.

"They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame, but I’m less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago," Trump continued. "Something happened to them, but I am much less confident of a deal being made."

Then the question was raised by the Post, "what happens then?" To which Trump responded:

“Well, if they don’t make a deal, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump answered. “If they do make a deal, they’re not going have a nuclear weapon, too, you know? But they’re not going a have a new nuclear weapon, so it’s not going to matter from that standpoint. “But it would be nicer to do it without warfare, without people dying, it’s so much nicer to do it. But I don’t think I see the same level of enthusiasm for them to make a deal. I think they would make a mistake, but we’ll see. I guess time will tell.”

On the question of China's influence on Tehran, Trump described, "I just think maybe they don’t want to make a deal. What can I say?” he said. “And maybe they do. So what does that mean? There’s nothing final."

Via AFP

On Tuesday Trump acknowledged in a Fox News interview that Iran is becoming "much more aggressive" in these negotiations. And the day prior he had told reporters that the Iranians are "tough negotiators" and sought to clarify that he would not allow Tehran to enrich uranium on its soil, after some recent contradictory reports suggested the White House had backed off this demand.

Washington is awaiting a formal response from the Islamic Republic, which is expected to submit a counter-proposal in the coming days, just ahead of an expected sixth round of indirect talks with the US in Muscat, Oman, slated for Sunday, June 15.

