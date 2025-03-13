Authored by Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute

Budapest voiced its opposition to Ukrainian attacks on Russian pipelines that bring oil to Hungary. A Ukrainian attack on a pipeline briefly paused oil deliveries to the neighboring country.

On Tuesday, Ukraine conducted its largest-ever attack on Russia, firing over 300 drones into Russian territory. While Moscow claimed success in downing the UAVs, some reached their targets, killing at least three people. A measuring station on the Druzhba oil pipeline between Russia and Hungary was also hit.

File image: PAP/Pool

In response, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó urged Kiev to halt attacks on infrastructure bringing oil into Hungary, which imports most of its crude through the Druzhba pipeline. Despite the damage, the pipeline was operational by Tuesday afternoon.

"We consider the attacks directed against the energy structure of Hungary unacceptable," Szijjártó said.

"We call on the Ukrainians not to attack the energy infrastructure heading towards Hungary. Hungary cannot be blamed for the war between Russia and Ukraine, Hungary is not responsible for this war," the Hungarian FM added.

While Kiev and Budapest came to an agreement last year that allowed oil to continue to flow through the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba line, Ukraine’s Sanctions Minister Vladyslav Vlasiuk accused Hungary of using the "Druzhba pipeline problem as an argument to block the continuation of sanctions."

There is concern within the European Union that Hungary will impede the bloc’s sanctions on Russia, as the measures are set to expire next week and must be reapproved with unanimous consent from all member states.

Some EU and Ukrainian officials reportedly fear that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will vote to end the sanctions, as he has frequently criticized the economic war on Russia and Western military support for Kiev.

Vlasiuk, the Ukrainian sanctions chief, claimed that Budapest was undermining "the unity of the EU."