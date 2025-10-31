 Orban Hints At Ukrainian Sabotage Behind Hungary Refinery Fire

A lot of questions and suspicions were immediately raised when on October 21 explosions and fires occurred at large oil refineries in Hungary and Romania. Eyebrows were raised given that both sites have links to Russia.

The Petrotel-Lukoil refinery in Ploiesti (owned by Russian company Lukoil) in southern Romania was damaged, while in Hungary a 'mystery' fire also occurred at the country's largest oil refinery (the MOL-operated Danube Refinery), located in the city of Szazhalombatta - some 17 miles from Budapest - which receives crude oil from Russia.

Despite long efforts of the European Union to phase out Russian energy, a tiny number of states still receive supplies. This is why many have suspected sabotage, possibly linked to Ukrainian intelligence, was behind the twin refinery fires, which had occurred within less than 24 hours apart.

But now, over a week later, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has revealed in a social media statement that authorities haven't ruled out the possibility of an external attack in investigating the fire at Százhalombatta.

Fire at the MOL refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary, via X

"The investigation is in full swing. We still do not know whether it was an accident, malfunction or outside attack," Orbán said.

Further, he stated: "The Polish foreign minister advised the Ukrainians to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline," before adding, "Let's hope it's not that kind of case."

And according to Politico, "Orbán added Thursday he had instructed his government to inform MOL that it shouldn’t raise energy prices for consumers in response to the fire at the refinery."

Hungary relies heavily on oil transported through the Druzhba pipeline from Russia through Ukraine and Slovakia. MOL Group, which operates refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, processes 14.2 million tons of Russian crude oil a year.

Orban said he has spoken with MOL Group about the new US sanctions targeting Russian oil this month, which come into effect in November. "We are working on how to circumvent this sanction," he recently said in an interview with state radio Kossuth.

In 24 hours, serious incidents occurred at two oil refineries: on Monday night a fire broke out at the MOL plant in Százhalombatta (Hungary), and several hours earlier an explosion shook the Petrotel–Lukoil refinery in Romania.



The MOL plant, which is the largest and most modern… pic.twitter.com/xghOedeXP5 — Anatolij Sharij (@anatoliisharii) October 21, 2025

The Treasury has argued that its actions would increase pressure on Russia's energy sector and degrade the Kremlin's ability to fight its war against Ukraine. President Trump held off for a long time, but Kiev and the Europeans welcomed the firm anti-Moscow actions.

The sanctions drove up oil prices in the aftermath and raised questions regarding how certain eastern and central European countries will continue to meet their energy needs.