Pentagon Plans AI Data Centers At Military Bases Across Multiple Branches

By Adam Gramegna of Military.com

At Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, on ground the Army's own contracting documents describe as previously used for grazing, a company owned by two of the largest investment firms in the world is preparing to build a data center.

That site sits about an hour's drive from the nearest community, on the installation where the U.S. military conducts its primary chemical and biological weapons testing. Three parcels there total roughly 3,466 acres. One of them, about 1,201 acres, is already spoken for.

A worker prepares a plot of land for an AI data center a retired power plant being refurbished to provide electricity for the facility rises in the distance Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Independence, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It is one of at least a dozen military installations the Army and the Department of the Air Force have opened to commercial data center developers over the past year and a half. Two of those deals are real; the rest are still proposals.

Land-for-Computing

In late March, the Army conditionally selected two companies to enter exclusive negotiations to build and operate commercial hyperscale data centers on Army land.

Carlyle, the global investment firm, was picked for roughly 1,384 acres at Fort Bliss, Texas. CyrusOne, a data center operator jointly held by funds managed by KKR and BlackRock, was picked for the parcel at Dugway. Each project is estimated to cost about $2 billion, according to the Financial Times.

The companies will be responsible for financing, building, operating, maintaining and eventually decommissioning the facilities, the Army said, on what it called "underutilized but non-excess Army land at no upfront cost to taxpayers." In exchange for the land, the service gets access to computing power.

It all runs through the Army's Enhanced Use Lease program, driven by a Trump executive order directing agencies to open non-excess federal land to data center development. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is handling lease negotiations and environmental review.

"AI is a strategic asset for the Army," Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said in the March announcement. "It is a force multiplier, supports future transformation and requirements, keeps the Army ahead of our adversaries, and generates resiliency across the force." Driscoll told the Wall Street Journal that the Fort Bliss facility would be "the first hyper-scale data center that the Pentagon has ever done."

Which Bases and How Close to Housing?

Only Fort Bliss and Dugway have been awarded so far, and even those remain conditional, pending negotiation. Beyond them, federal contracting documents show the Army considering data centers at Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Bragg, N.C.

The Department of the Air Force put out its own call in 2025 for private AI data center projects on unused land at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and Robins Air Force Base, Ga.

More recently, it sought bidders for facilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base and Clear Space Force Station in Alaska. Acreage varies enormously; for example, Fort Hood has 207 acres on offer. Fort Bliss has nearly seven times that.

Dugway is remote by design, although not every site is. Contracting documents show the Army weighing a parcel at Fort Hood within a half-mile of residential and commercial property, and several potential locations at Fort Bragg within one mile of civilian areas and a half-mile of civilian housing.

Proximity to the population is what has made data centers a heated topic in the civilian world. Nearly $156 billion in projects nationwide have been delayed or canceled after local opposition, according to Data Center Watch.

In Virginia, which holds the world's highest concentration of the facilities, a state-funded study found residents' monthly energy bills could rise by $14 to $37 by 2040.

Army Officials Say They're Ready

"So I think the difference between us, the Army, doing a data center, and say Meta or Google, is we're part of the communities that are there, and we are going to engage with them on a routine and regular basis to look for solutions that work for everyone, right?" Col. John Oliver, executive officer for Deputy Army Under Secretary Dave Fitzgerald, told Defense One. "Because, yes, we understand that there's been consternation with data centers."

Two requirements attached to these projects do not apply to commercial builds off base. Proposals must include net-zero water usage and a power plan that does not draw on the local electrical grid. Bidders were also required to describe plans for "local outreach and engagement" and to assess "any risks or opposition" to the project.

The Defense Department's own procurement documents, obtained by the trade publication Data Center Dynamics, rate the water risk for the El Paso area as "Extremely High." Data centers consume water to cool their servers. Fort Bliss is where the Army wants its flagship.

Army officials want the project to be a net contributor rather than a net drain. In the spring, Fitzgerald traveled to Fort Bliss for a listening session with the commander of the 1st Armored Division, community members, El Paso Water, El Paso Electric and Carlyle. One idea on the table is having the developer drill a new well to feed the city's desalination plant, offsetting what the data center uses.

"We are encouraging Carlyle to do that, so actually make it net-positive," Oliver told Defense One. "We don't know if that's an engineering solution that we can actually get to yet, but we're actively working toward that as a part of the process."

Darrell M. West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who studies data center development, said the approach is sound, and that communities which have accepted the facilities tend to be the ones told the full details in advance.

"People want to know up-front, you know, where the energy is coming from, how much water is being used, how much the overall cost is going to be, and what the noise levels are," West said.

Congress Not Settled

Rep. Cory Mills, a Florida Republican, secured a provision in the House version of the fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill. This bill bars the Defense Department from leasing land for data centers unless developers agree not to install equipment containing components made in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea. The restriction covers certain printed circuit boards, advanced semiconductors and chipsets the department considers a security risk.

"Honored to pass this amendment to protect our military installations from Chinese components being used in data centers on our installations," Mills wrote on X.

The Army objected. The measure would create a "federal land penalty," a service official told Federal News Network, imposing rules on companies building on installations that would not apply to identical projects built anywhere else. "We want Congress to incentivize companies to build on secure federal land, rather than creating barriers that drive them away," the official said.

Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat, proposed requiring the Pentagon to evaluate a data center's energy and water consumption, noise and light pollution, and effects on security and supply chains before finalizing any deal. House Armed Services Republicans rejected it.

"We're not opposed to data centers," Garamendi said. "We just want to make sure that if we're going to put a data center on a federal facility, that federal facility is not going to be degraded by the data center."

His questions were installation questions. "Is there encroachment on training and operations and the physical and supply chain of security?" he asked.

Senate Armed Services Republicans defeated a separate Democratic amendment that would have blocked leasing until the Pentagon finalizes a data center strategy. House appropriators, meanwhile, adopted language acknowledging that data centers "place significant strain on energy and water resources and communities have resisted such projects."

Available Information

For anyone stationed at or living near one of these installations, several things are known for sure. Only two projects have been awarded, and both remain conditional. Fort Hood, Fort Bragg and the Air Force sites are solicitations, not commitments.

Initial operating capability at Fort Bliss is projected for fiscal 2027 and at Dugway for fiscal 2029. That is when the first capability comes online, not when a finished campus exists. Oliver has described the long-term vision as a campus with a commercial side, a classified military data side, and onsite power generation.

The Army Corps of Engineers is conducting the environmental review at both awarded sites. Developers must build independent power that does not tap the local grid and meet net-zero water usage. Excess power generated on base could potentially be sold back to civilian grids.

The Association of Defense Communities has scheduled further discussion of military data center development at its Installation Innovation Forum in October 2026.