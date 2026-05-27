Russian Fuel Tanker Aborts Cuba Delivery After Drifting In Caribbean For A Month

A Russian tanker carrying 270,000 barrels of diesel fuel and which is under US and EU sanctions spent weeks trying to reach crisis-hit Cuba, which is also under US sanctions as well amid what's essentially become a full energy blockade, but has failed the reach the island nation and turned southward toward Brazil.

The exiled Russian outlet, The Insider, has detailed the following based on maritime tracking data:

The Russian-flagged tanker Universal (IMO: 9384306), which had been drifting for almost a month in the Sargasso Sea approaching the Antilles, has finally moved. However, the vessel is heading south, not toward Cuba, according to data from the Starboard Maritime Intelligence ship tracking service provided to The Insider. The vessel's current destination is listed as FOR ORDER. Judging by the vessel's movements, the United States has denied the tanker permission to transit Cuba. (machine translation)

via The Insider

It had been bound for Cuba since its departure from Russia in April, and was for a month drifting in an area some 1,000 miles northeast of Cuba.

Its destination remains listed as "For order" - which means it is still in a holding pattern awaiting routing and final destination instructions.

According to more details of it prior movements via The Moscow Times, "The Universal departed from the Russian Baltic port of Vistino in the Leningrad region on April 6 and, according to Britain's The Telegraph, was escorted through the English Channel by a Russian military convoy."

It was the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Grigorovich that accompanied the vessel into the Atlantic. Such extreme measures as a full military escort are deemed necessary due to prior EU country interdictions of sanctioned Russian ships.

Especially going back to April, Cuba and its population have been facing tightening economic strains where rolling blackouts and fuel shortages have intensified public hardship.

This energy crisis has become a central issue in its relations with Washington, as the government seeks relief from sanctions that limit access to fuel imports. A main supplier, Venezuela, has curtailed oil shipments to Cuba since the United States captured dictator Nicolás Maduro in January.

It appears that Russia is not going to try its luck at supplying Cuba with much-needed fuel amid the US-led fuel blockade of the island nation. After drifting for five weeks in the Sargasso Sea, the US-sanctioned, Russian-flagged Handymax tanker UNIVERSAL (9384306) has now… pic.twitter.com/bEIpyblcii — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) May 27, 2026

The White House has repeatedly proclaimed that the Cuban government is in a weakened state. President Trump has also threatened "Cuba is next". "The country is very weak. They’re in a very weak position economically, obviously, and financially," WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said back in April.