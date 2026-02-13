Oil supplies via the vital Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia have reportedly been halted, and it's flows have been suspended since initially being damaged on January 27.

Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz, as well as Ukraine officials, have alleged that Russia attacked its own facility in eastern Ukraine. But the precise facility was previously undisclosed. The new charges of a Russian attack surfaced again as follows:

However, city officials in Brody, where Druzhba meets the Brody-Odesa oil pipeline, warned the population about pollution from burning oil products and Mr Sybiha posted on X a picture of firefighters against a backdrop of flames. “This is the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure burning after the latest targeted Russian strike on January 27th, which stopped oil transit.”

We know that the Hungarian side is preparing to complain again about problems with Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.



We can only advise them to approach their “friends” in Moscow with these photos. This is the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure burning after the… pic.twitter.com/Xbn3DGCRkl — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) February 12, 2026

In essence, the Zelensky government is angry that Hungary is not vocally protesting the halt. But Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has suggested Kiev was responsible for blocking electricity supplies for the operation of the pipeline. "

"Why don’t you ask your President when he will allow to restore the electricity supply of the pipeline?" Szijjarto retorted on X.

Hungary continues to rely heavily on Russian oil, even after most European nations have imposed sanctions and sought alternative sources.

Hungary's Russian energy supply is primarily delivered through Druzhba, which passes through Belarus and Ukraine before reaching Hungary and Slovakia. This is whey every time something happens several European officials are involved in accusations and angry denunciations.

PM Viktor Orban had in Spring of 2022, near the start of the war, bluntly made clear during an interview with a public national broadcaster that a total Russian oil ban it would be like "dropping a nuclear bomb on the Hungarian economy".

This isn't the first time of a forced halt related to airstrikes on the Druzhba pipeline - a similar incident and tit for tat accusations few back in August of last year.