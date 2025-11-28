Sanctioned Russia-Bound Oil Tanker At Risk Of Sinking After Mine Strike

Two tankers which were traversing waters north of Turkey's Black Sea coast are believed to have suffered damaged from sea mines placed in regional waters related to the Ukraine war.

A suezmax and an aframax tanker sanctioned by the West for trading in Russia both caught fire nearly simultaneously on Friday, according to Bloomberg and regional outlets.

Smoke is seen near the Russia-bound tanker off the coast of Turkey, via DHA/Daily Sabah

At least one of the tankers is on fire after the apparent blasts occurred about 30 nautical miles north of Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Crewmembers have been cited in maritime reports saying an "external impact" was observed, as related by Turkish authorities.

Specifically a fire was observed aboard the Kairos tanker in the Black Sea near the Turkish coast. The vessel was reportedly en route to the Black Sea port of Novorssiysk when the incident occurred.

Turkey's Daily Sabah said the blaze triggered a large-scale recue response, and all crew members are safe:

A fire broke out Thursday aboard a Russian-bound tanker off the coast of Kandıra district in Türkiye's Kocaeli province, prompting an emergency rescue operation for the vessel’s 25 crew members, authorities said. The tanker KAIROS, sailing empty toward Russia’s Novorossiysk port, reported a fire about 28 miles off Türkiye’s Black Sea shores, the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said in a statement. Officials noted the blaze was believed to have been triggered by an “external impact,” though the cause has not yet been confirmed. “All 25 personnel onboard are in good condition,” the agency said, adding that rescue units were dispatched to evacuate the crew and monitor the situation.

The Kairos , which was sailing under the Gambian flag, is reportedly in danger of sinking - with Turkish coast guard vessels and tugboats currently assisting at the scene.

🇹🇷A tanker from Russia’s shadow fleet has exploded — right off the coast of Turkey



Judging by the video and the dramatic column of smoke, the blast was pretty powerful.



According to Bloomberg, the vessel in question is the Kairos. At the moment of the incident, it was located… pic.twitter.com/dINrNX9Z3b — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 28, 2025

While all initial reports have pointed to a sea mine explosion, there remains the possibility that a drone could have caused the explosion and damage. A rapid plume of smoke just after the strike could be observed all the way from eyewitnesses on the Turkish coast.