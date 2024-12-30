Slovakia Demands EU Action To Head Off Russian Gas Transit Halt: 'Irrational & Self-Destructive'

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has penned a formal letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for the first time urging EU intervention in the looming halt of Russian gas transit through Ukraine by the Zelensky government.

He asserted that the EU's acceptance of Kiev's actions would be "entirely irrational and wrong" and ultimately hurt Europe itself. Fico last Friday raised the possibility that Slovakia could cut Ukraine's electricity supplies as retribution (the country is a key foreign supplier).

"I believe that quietly accepting the Ukrainian president’s unilateral decision is entirely irrational and wrong, leading to tensions and reciprocal measures," Fico said in the letter, subsequently cited in Bloomberg.

Illustrative file image

"It is in the interest of all EU citizens that European efforts to support Ukraine should be carried out rationally, and not in the form of self-destructive and extremely damaging gestures," he continued, warning that the Zelensky government's decision will lead to "reciprocal measures".

Fico spelled out further that Russia "will easily place such a small volume of gas in other markets" and so will be able to mitigate its losses.

Bloomberg has summarized the breakdown in numbers earlier presented by the Slovak PM as follows:

Fico, whose country is highly dependent on Russia for natural gas, estimated that European households and businesses could face an additional €40 billion to €50 billion ($42 billion to $52 billion) annually in higher gas prices and another €60 billion to €70 billion per year in extra electricity costs. In contrast, Russia would lose about €2 billion annually if Ukraine halts transit, he said.

Fico this month controversially met with Putin in Moscow, at a moment Russian aerial forces have been pummeling Ukraine's power grid this past week. Slovakia's opposition have blasted Fico as a "traitor".

Fico has lashed out several times in the last days: "But who cares about Slovakia, right, Mr. Zelenskyy? But when you need something to keep you from freezing in the winter, you scream in frustration," Fico said of Ukraine's leadership.

Zelensky responded Saturday by accusing Slovakia, which is a NATO and EU member state, of opening a "second energy front" against Ukraine on orders from Moscow.

"What fool would give us free gas?"



Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about Zelensky's unusual and stupid request. According to him, the Ukrainian leader offered him transit of Russian gas in exchange for Slovakia never paying Russia for gas until the end of the conflict.… pic.twitter.com/0YCtSO8sZm — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) December 21, 2024

"It appears that Putin gave Fico the order to open the second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the Slovak people’s interests," Zelensky wrote on X.

"Fico’s threats to cut off Ukraine’s emergency power supply this winter while Russia attacks our power plants and energy grid can only be explained by this," he emphasized. He charged that Putin is "dragging Slovakia into Russia’s attempts to cause more suffering for Ukrainians."