Taiwan Helium Imports Rapidly Shift From Qatar To U.S. As Global Energy Flows Are Rewired

We've been tracking the global rewiring of energy flows from the start, including identifying who stands to emerge as the net beneficiary of the U.S.-Iran conflict and the resulting disruption across the Gulf theater. Early in the conflict, we cited energy research firm Criterion, which noted that Qatar had been dethroned as the "LNG king" as the U.S. seized the throne, reshaping the future of global gas markets.

None of this should come as a surprise. Eurasian energy flows have been rewired over the last four years, first by the Russia-Ukraine war and now by the U.S.-Iran conflict. Nord Stream was an early turning point in that structural shift, and the latest Gulf disruptions have only accelerated it.

What had been obvious to energy analysts for weeks finally broke into the mainstream over the weekend, with even Fox News plastering charts showing the U.S. has become the world's emergency gas station.

The next chart, shared by independent research firm SemiAnalysis, shows yet another rewiring of global energy flows, this time in Taiwan's helium sourcing, which was previously dominated by shipments from Qatar; this trend has quickly reversed, with U.S. helium shipments ramping up.

Key points of the SemiAnalysis chart showing the structural shift in Taiwan's helium sourcing:

Qatar dominated - until recently:

From 2020 through most of 2024, Taiwan's helium imports were heavily dominated by Qatar (orange line)

Volumes ramped in just a few short years, peaking above $20M/month in 2025

That reflects Qatar's long-standing role as a low-cost, large-scale helium supplier.

Sudden reversal:

Qatar volumes are sharply rolling over in 2026

It's not demand-driven, given AI chip production elevated - it's linked to supply disruption or geopolitical risk and uncertainty in the Mideast, forcing Taiwanese buyers to source from more secure areas

US exporters stepping in:

U.S. helium (blue line) was volatile and secondary for years

But by 2026, a clear rebound in U.S. exports to Taiwan

What this all means is that, with Qatar's energy flows disrupted by war-related damage that could take years to fix, the U.S. is stepping in as a swing supplier, given that ExxonMobil's LaBarge facility in Wyoming accounts for about 20% of the world's supply.

Latest note:

Helium is critical for Taiwan because it sits at the center of the global semiconductor manufacturing chain. The gas is vital for cooling advanced chipmaking machines that produce chips for iPhones and computers.

The rewiring of global energy flows toward the U.S. comes down to one thing: the Trump administration is trying to reestablish strategic leverage after years of watching that advantage erode under Obama and Biden as China expanded its power.