Tankers Burn From Strait Of Hormuz To Mediterranean Sea Amid Spillover War Risks

Times of Malta reports that the Russian-flagged LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz, identified as part of Russia's shadow fleet, suffered an explosion while transiting the Mediterranean Sea between Malta and Libya.

Multiple sources told the local newspaper that Arctic Metagaz experienced a "series of explosions" and that it "was a case of deflagration; indications are that there was a huge explosion on board."

The outlet cited the UK-based global security risk firm EOS Risk Group, which said the explosion is due to a "drone attack."

In a separate report, Reuters also says the LNG tanker may have been hit by a drone, with Ukraine suspected of carrying out the operation.

Reuters recently reported that three crude oil tankers have been damaged by blasts in the Mediterranean area, with the cause unknown.

Last December, Ukraine hit the Russian-linked tanker Qendil with kamikaze drones in the Mediterranean, marking the first shadow fleet tanker strike outside the Black Sea. Moscow has claimed Ukraine hit one of its tankers off West Africa, as well.

The world is seemingly at war, with the US-Iran conflict choking the critical maritime Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC has hit numerous oil and gas infrastructure targets in Gulf states and multiple tankers in the narrow waterway.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Trump announced that the US government will provide insurance for "ALL Maritime Trade" through the US Development Finance Corporation and will provide naval escorts in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the waterway remains open. This will be a huge relief for China.

From the Strait of Hormuz to the Mediterranean, numerous tankers are on fire ...

... as the world seemingly seems to be accelerating toward major conflict.