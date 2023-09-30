These Are The World's Largest Oil Producers

In 2022 oil prices peaked at more than $100 per barrel, hitting an eight-year high, after a full year of turmoil in the energy markets in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oil companies doubled their profits and the economies of the biggest oil producers in the world got a major boost.

But which countries are responsible for most of the world’s oil supply? Using data from the Statistical Review of World Energy by the Energy Institute, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao and Christina Kostandi visualized and ranked the world’s biggest oil producers.

Ranked: Oil Production By Country, in 2022

The U.S. has been the world’s biggest oil producer since 2018 and continued its dominance in 2022 by producing close to 18 million barrels per day (B/D). This accounted for nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Almost three-fourths of the country’s oil production is centered around five states: Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Alaska, and Colorado.

We rank the other major oil producers in the world below.

Rank Country 2022 Production

(Thousand B/D) YoY Change Share of

World Supply 1 🇺🇸 U.S. 17,770 +6.5% 18.9% 2 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 12,136 +10.8% 12.9% 3 🇷🇺 Russia 11,202 +1.8% 11.9% 4 🇨🇦 Canada 5,576 +3.0% 5.9% 5 🇮🇶 Iraq 4,520 +10.2% 4.8% 6 🇨🇳 China 4,111 +2.9% 4.4% 7 🇦🇪 UAE 4,020 +10.4% 4.3% 8 🇮🇷 Iran 3,822 +4.6% 4.1% 9 🇧🇷 Brazil 3,107 +3.9% 3.3% 10 🇰🇼 Kuwait 3,028 +12.0% 3.2% 11 🇲🇽 Mexico 1,944 +0.9% 2.1% 12 🇳🇴 Norway 1,901 -6.3% 2.0% 13 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 1,769 -2.0% 1.9% 14 🇶🇦 Qatar 1,768 +1.8% 1.9% 15 🇩🇿 Algeria 1,474 +8.9% 1.6% 16 🇳🇬 Nigeria 1,450 -11.2% 1.5% 17 🇦🇴 Angola 1,190 +1.1% 1.3% 18 🇱🇾 Libya 1,088 -14.3% 1.2% 19 🇴🇲 Oman 1,064 +9.6% 1.1% 20 🇬🇧 UK 778 -11.0% 0.8% 21 🇨🇴 Colombia 754 +2.4% 0.8% 22 🇮🇳 India 737 -3.8% 0.8% 23 🇻🇪 Venezuela 731 +8.1% 0.8% 24 🇦🇷 Argentina 706 +12.4% 0.8% 25 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 685 -5.6% 0.7% 26 🇮🇩 Indonesia 644 -6.9% 0.7% 27 🇪🇬 Egypt 613 +0.8% 0.7% 28 🇲🇾 Malaysia 567 -1.7% 0.6% 29 🇪🇨 Ecuador 481 +1.7% 0.5% 30 🇦🇺 Australia 420 -5.2% 0.4% 31 🇹🇭 Thailand 331 -17.5% 0.4% 32 🇨🇩 Congo 269 -1.7% 0.3% 33 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 244 +1.0% 0.3% 34 🇻🇳 Vietnam 194 -1.2% 0.2% 35 🇬🇦 Gabon 191 +5.4% 0.2% 36 🇸🇸 South Sudan 141 -7.6% 0.2% 37 🇵🇪 Peru 128 +0.5% 0.1% 38 🇹🇩 Chad 124 +6.2% 0.1% 39 🇬🇶 Equatorial

Guinea 119 -9.2% 0.1% 40 🇸🇾 Syria 93 -2.7% 0.1% 41 🇮🇹 Italy 92 -7.9% 0.1% 42 🇧🇳 Brunei 92 -13.8% 0.1% 43 🇾🇪 Yemen 81 -2.4% 0.1% 44 🇹🇹 Trinidad

& Tobago 74 -3.6% 0.1% 45 🇷🇴 Romania 65 -6.2% 0.1% 46 🇩🇰 Denmark 65 -1.6% 0.1% 47 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 63 -0.9% 0.1% 48 🇸🇩 Sudan 62 -3.3% 0.1% 49 🇹🇳 Tunisia 40 -12.9% 0.0% 50 Other CIS 43 +4.4% 0.0% 51 Other Middle East 210 +1.2% 0.2% 52 Other Africa 283 -3.4% 0.3% 53 Other Europe 230 -20.5% 0.2% 54 Other Asia Pacific 177 -10.6% 0.2% 55 Other S. &

Cent. America 381 +68.5% 0.4% Total World 93,848 +4.2% 100.0%

Behind America’s considerable lead in oil production, Saudi Arabia (ranked 2nd) produced 12 million B/D, accounting for about 13% of global supply.

Russia came in third with 11 million B/D in 2022. Together, these top three oil producing behemoths, along with Canada (4th) and Iraq (5th), make up more than half of the entire world’s oil supply.

Meanwhile, the top 10 oil producers, including those ranked 6th to 10th—China, UAE, Iran, Brazil, and Kuwait—are responsible for more than 70% of the world’s oil production.

Notably, all top 10 oil giants increased their production between 2021–2022, and as a result, global output rose 4.2% year-on-year.

Major Oil Producing Regions in 2022

The Middle East accounts for one-third of global oil production and North America makes up almost another one-third of production. The Commonwealth of Independent States—an organization of post-Soviet Union countries—is another major regional producer of oil, with a 15% share of world production.

Region 2022 Production

(Thousand B/D) YoY Change Share of

World Supply Middle East 30,743 +9.2% 32.8% North America 25,290 +5.3% 27.0% CIS 14,006 +0.9% 14.9% Africa 7,043 -3.5% 7.5% Asia Pacific 7,273 -1.4% 7.8% South & Central

America 6,361 7.2% 6.8% Europe 3,131 -8.6% 3.3%

What’s starkly apparent in the data however is Europe’s declining share of oil production, now at 3% of the world’s supply. In the last 20 years the EU’s oil output has dropped by more than 50% due to a variety of factors, including stricter environmental regulations and a shift to natural gas.

Another lens to look at regional production is through OPEC members, which control about 35% of the world’s oil output and about 70% of the world’s oil reserves.

When taking into account the group of 10 oil exporting countries OPEC has relationships with, known as OPEC+, the share of oil production increases to more than half of the world’s supply.

Oil’s Big Balancing Act

Since it’s the very lifeblood of the modern economy, the countries that control significant amounts of oil production also reap immense political and economic benefits. Entire regions have been catapulted into prosperity and wars have been fought over the control of the resource.

At the same time, the ongoing effort to pivot to renewable energy is pushing many major oil exporters to diversify their economies. A notable example is Saudi Arabia, whose sovereign wealth fund has invested in companies like Uber and WeWork.

However, the world still needs oil, as it supplies nearly one-third of global energy demand.