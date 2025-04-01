Toothless EU Re-Export Ban On Russian LNG Kicks In

Authored by Julianne Geiger via OilPrice.com,

The EU’s ban on re-exporting Russian LNG is now officially in effect. It essentially halts ship-to-ship transfers at EU ports meant for third-country buyers and the optics are attractive--it's another cut into Moscow’s energy revenue stream. Whether that translates into pain for Russia is another story.

The re-export ban, passed back in June 2024, only targets Russian LNG cargoes passing through EU ports en route to Asia and other markets. These trans-shipments made up a paltry 2.7 million tons last year—under 10% of Russia’s 34.7 million-ton LNG export total.

Gas analysts say much of that could be redirected to European buyers, who continue to quietly increase their own purchases from Russia despite loud political promises.

In fact, EU imports of Russian natural gas rose 18% in 2024, according to Reuters who cited Ember, and February 2025 data shows no signs of slowing - averaging 74.3 million cubic meters per day, up 11% from the month before.

So while the EU wants to “wean off” Russian gas by 2027, for now, the addiction is alive and well.

The real twist is logistical.

Icebreaker vessels from Novatek’s Yamal LNG can’t access Arctic terminals during the November–June freeze, so they offload at EU terminals like Zeebrugge and Montoir for re-export. About 47 such transfers occurred in 2024, according to ICIS, mostly under long-term contracts with players like Shell, TotalEnergies, and Gunvor.

The new ban forces Moscow to get creative, likely leaning more on Murmansk, Kaliningrad, or even Mediterranean alternatives. It won’t strangle Russian LNG, but it will raise costs and complicate things for Novatek and its partners—perhaps a death by a thousand logistical cuts.

The EU gets a symbolic win, Russia loses a convenient logistics channel, but the gas will keep flowing.