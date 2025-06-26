"Train Wreck": Extreme Measures Being Taken To Battle Biden's 'Green' Energy Grid Crisis

Energy Secretary Chris Wright warns that the U.S. power grid is nearing its capacity limit, as his department urgently works to avert a potential crisis.

This week, the Energy Department issued an emergency order to counter a Southeast heatwave threatening grid stability and blackouts, authorizing full operation of specific electric generating units.

"In my department, we've issued four emergency orders just in the last few weeks to stop the closure of reliable plants, so we can keep the lights on and stop pushing up electricity prices,” Wright said in an interview Thursday with Fox News.

"We were on a course that was a train wreck,” the Trump official warned. "We're doing everything possible now to sweep out the nonsense.”

Wright blamed Biden-era regulations, specifically emission regulation, for that power grid being on the brink of failure.

"We had to issue an emergency order a few days ago just to let utilities in the Southeast run their plants at full capacity so they could keep the lights on. Under the Biden laws, that's illegal," Wright said. "Emissions rules would have prevented them from producing all the electricity they could, and they would have had rolling brownouts. That's just total nonsense.”

U.S. electricity demand is projected to surge 16% over the next five years, three times the growth predicted just last year, according to the White House. In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bolster the reliability and security of the grid.

"We need to make changes rapidly. We need to see new capacity built, smarter regulation, we need to use our grid wiser. There's so many things we need to do to improve it. We can't do it all overnight," Wright cautioned.

"I can assure you, the team at [the] Department of Energy and across this administration are 24/7, seven days a week, working to get out the morass, the nonsense that got put in,” he added. "Free American energy production, and bring jobs back here. We want a shortage of electricity and plumbers and all that, that pushes wages up and that gives great job opportunities for all those hard-working Americans.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum declared in May that the U.S. is on the brink of crippling blackouts, much like those that paralyzed Spain, thanks to reckless over-subsidization of unreliable renewable energy sources.

Burgum attributed Spain’s grid collapse to its heavy reliance on unreliable wind and solar power, declaring, “It just defies physics. You can't run an electrical grid with just intermittent power. You cannot run with something that is based on intermittent, which is the definition of solar or wind, because the sun doesn't shine at night, and the wind doesn't blow every day.”

Burgum didn’t mince words, warning that America is barreling toward the same disaster. “We became dangerously close to that right now. We've got parts of our country that are at risk for those same kind of—what I'll call the Biden brownouts and blackouts—to happen,” the Trump official told Friedberg.

Burgum also blasted the administration’s obsession with over-subsidizing flaky renewable energy while slapping punishing regulations on dependable coal and nuclear power. Burgum argued these misguided moves, all in the name of “saving the planet,” are recklessly jeopardizing America’s energy security. “All we're doing is potentially putting our own country at risk,” he stressed, calling for an immediate pivot to secure a robust grid to fuel the Trump administration’s economic goals—especially as China races ahead with its aggressive energy expansion.