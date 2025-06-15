Trump: No More "Bullshit" Windmills

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump has vowed that there will be no more development of wind energy infrastructure under his administration, calling huge windmills blighting the landscape “garbage” and “bullshit.”

“We’re not going to let windmills get built because we’re not going to destroy our country any further than it’s already been destroyed,” Trump said.

He continued, “You go and look at these beautiful plains and valleys and they’re loaded up with this garbage that gets worse and worse looking with time…What bullshit this is.”

Trump’s remarks came during a Thursday speech where he also announced that California’s phaseout of gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles by 2035 will be overturned.

Trump has regularly denounced wind energy, blaming monstrous turbines for mass deaths of birds and pointing out that turbines in the oceans are also potentially harmful to whales and other marine life.

🚨 NEW: Trump absolutely roasts windmills. Get this man a Netflix special 😂



“We’re screwing around with wind. Oh boy. Wind. These people are crazy. They say it’s great for the environment. Yeah, it kills all your birds. You want to see a bird cemetery, walk under a windmill… pic.twitter.com/qDErmB223x — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 9, 2025

Wind turbines, while promoted as a clean energy source, can have significant environmental impacts. Their construction requires vast amounts of concrete, steel, and rare earth metals, the mining and processing of which generate substantial carbon emissions and ecological disruption.

Turbines also pose a threat to wildlife, particularly birds and bats, with millions killed annually due to collisions with spinning blades.

The large land footprint of wind farms often leads to habitat fragmentation, displacing local species and altering ecosystems.

Additionally, the noise and vibrations from turbines can disturb both wildlife and nearby human communities.

At the end of their lifespan, decommissioned turbines create waste management challenges, as blades are difficult to recycle and often end up in landfills.

Trump also stated in January before taking office, “We’re going to try and have a policy where no windmills are being built. They don’t work without subsidy. You don’t want energy that needs subsidy.”

The President signed an executive order on the day he took office, halting approval of new wind projects until the government could study the costs and “the environmental impact of onshore and offshore wind projects upon wildlife, including, but not limited to, birds and marine mammals.”

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.