Turkey Demands Russia Sanctions Waiver From US For NatGas Ahead Of Winter

The US and UK have this month been stepping up efforts to thwart Russia's sanctions evading efforts when it comes to energy exports.

This week the British government sanctioned 30 ships involved in Russia's shadow fleet to disrupt its oil trade, and last week the Untied States moved against Russia's largest remaining non-sanctioned bank, Gazprombank.

Gazprombank is known to handle payments from foreign customers related to those Russian natural gas supplies still going to Europe.

Turkey this week is seeking a sanctions waiver from Washington, arguing that it is essential for the country to keep importing Russian gas. It is warning of far-reaching repercussions to the economy if this energy lifeline is cut off.

"These sanctions will affect Türkiye. We cannot pay, if we cannot pay we cannot buy the goods. The Foreign Ministry is in talks," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Bayraktar told a press briefing Monday.

Bayraktar said that a regular supply of natural gas is crucial headed into winter, and the country has long relied heavily on gas imports.

"Our industry and households need gas," the energy minister said. "Within the framework of supply security, we depend on Russian gas."

He specifically added that Turkey needs a waiver to make its payments through Gazprombank in order to secure necessary supplies.

"If such an exemption is not granted to Türkiye, it will directly impact us. At this point Russia is not the target, Türkiye is the direct target (of these sanctions)."

Interestingly, Bayraktar also lashed out at the lame-duck Biden administration for the poor timing of the sanctions. "The problem with sanctions is that they can be imposed overnight, but lifting them takes much longer," he said, suggesting that this was done with an intent to thwart expected Trump efforts to deescalate with Russia.

"Their internal politics are not my concern. My priority is to ensure my country gets the gas it needs," Bayraktar continued in reference to the recent US election. Russia remains Turkey's top natural gas supplier.