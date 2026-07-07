Ukrainian Drone Swarm Attack Hits Eight Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers

Beyond Ukraine's increasing kamikaze drone attacks on key Russian energy infrastructure, which appear to be fueling a domestic fuel crisis, Kyiv has now widened the pressure campaign of drone swarm attacks on Russia's shadow fleet of tankers.

Reuters cites a statement from Ukraine's drone forces that said a swarm of loitering munitions struck eight Russian shadow fleet tankers with a deadweight of around 7,000 tons in the Sea of Azov.

The drone swarm attack came a day after Ukraine's special forces hit two other shadow-fleet tankers in the same area.

Ukraine said it was targeting Russia's naval supply chain to induce fuel shortages and a broader push to isolate Crimea. The peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 and serves as a staging ground for Moscow’s war effort.

"Striking the enemy's naval logistics complicates the supply of fuel and ammunition necessary ‌to support the activities of Russian troops, primarily in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea," the drone forces said.

Ukraine stated that it struck 8 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the Sea of Azov.



All the tankers are under international sanctions. pic.twitter.com/ESVpXGdh3k — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 7, 2026

A new Financial Times report, citing data from Rochan Consulting, showed that recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries hit a record monthly high of 16 in May.

Source: Financial Times

Since the start of this year, refineries have been hit at least 194 times, an 11-fold increase from the same period one year ago.

Source: Financial Times

Russia is now intercepting an average of roughly 600 Ukrainian drones per day, highlighting the scale of Kyiv’s ability to mass-produce low-cost drones.

Source: Financial Times

Ukraine has sharply increased attacks on Russia’s critical energy infrastructure over the past year, with refineries and fuel logistics emerging as core targets.

Source: Financial Times

That pressure campaign expanded again in June, as Kyiv simultaneously ramped up strikes on Russian military production sites.

Source: Financial Times

Moscow, meanwhile, has been escalating its own drone swarm attacks on Ukrainian cities, infrastructure and military targets.

Source: Financial Times

The takeaway here is very clear as both sides are moving deeper into massive drone warfare, and neither appears prepared to de-escalate.