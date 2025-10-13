Ukrainian Drones Spark Massive Blaze At Crimea's Largest Oil Terminal

Just a day after a major report in the Financial Times said that US intelligence has been helping Ukraine conduct long-range drone strikes on Russian oil facilities since at least July, major oil depot in Crimea caught fire overnight following a Ukrainian drone strike.

This marks the second time in a week that the the Feodosia facility has been struck and gone up in flames. Importantly, it is Crimea's largest oil storage and transshipment hub, with a capacity of around 250,000 tons.

Ukraine has hit a key Russian oil depot in Russia-occupied Crimea, causing massive fires. The key energy resource -- the largest oil storage and shipment hub on the peninsula -- sustained heavy damage, with multiple fires reported. pic.twitter.com/tg8EsqJnvT — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) October 13, 2025

Russian sources say that air defenses intercepted more than 20 drones targeting a fuel storage facility in the port city. The attack resulted in no casualties, amid a large emergency response to battle the blaze.

NASA’s fire monitoring system detected multiple active fires at the site, according to international reports.

In total Ukrainian forces sent some 40 drones to various areas of Crimea, and dozens more were sent against other targets in Russian territory.

Kiev and its Western backers have a clearly articulated objective to disrupt a key source of revenue funding Moscow's war effort - which has resulted in some success, given the reports of fuel and gasoline shortages, and rising prices across Russia.

Ukraine's military leadership has of late boasted that the operation over several months has cut Russia's oil refining capacity by 21%.

A source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent: "Drones hit at least five tanks. A large-scale fire is recorded on the territory of the oil depot," the source said.

Image: SBU

At a moment Russia's refinery woes are getting worse, the question of the US providing Tomahawks still remains an open one, and the Kremlin has said it would be "surprised" if the White House allowed such a serious and brazen escalation.

International estimates are that thus far during the war Ukraine has struck at least 21 out of Russia's 38 refineries, some of them more than once, which has proven costly - also as sanctions have made it hard to find parts for quick repairs.