US Eyes Nuclear Power Deal With Armenia

Via Eurasianet.org,

The US Embassy in Armenia has indicated that the United States is working to secure a deal for Westinghouse Nuclear to build Armenia’s next nuclear reactor.

Armenia is seeking to replace its aging Metsamor nuclear facility and has been exploring expanded civil nuclear energy cooperation with the United States since mid-2024.

Russia’s Rosatom, which currently operates the Metsamor facility, is likely to compete with Westinghouse for the contract to build Armenia's next nuclear plant.

A somewhat cryptic social media post by the US Embassy in Armenia indicates the United States is maneuvering to build the Caucasus state’s next nuclear reactor.

The awkwardly phrased information snippet appearing on the embassy’s official Facebook and Twitter (X) pages April 22 states Ambassador Kristina Kvien “met Westinghouse to discuss Armenia’s nuclear energy sector,” adding only that “U.S. companies have deep expertise and innovative technology that will benefit both Armenia and the United States.”

A photo of the smiling ambassador posing with four unidentified, suit-clad individuals, apparently Westinghouse executives, accompanies the brief text.

No other information has been disclosed about the Westinghouse delegation’s visit, including how long company executives were in Armenia, who they met with besides the ambassador and the outcome of any discussions with Armenian political and business leaders.

What is known is that Armenia is interested in replacing its aging Metsamor nuclear facility, which recently underwent refurbishment to extend its lifecycle until 2036. What is also known is that Westinghouse Nuclear has developed a “Gen III+ AP1000” reactor, featuring a “compact footprint” and modular design that, in the company’s words, “has set the new industry standard for PWR [pressurized water reactors] thanks to our simplified, innovative, and effective approach to safety.”

Armenia and the United States have been exploring ways to expand civil nuclear energy cooperation since mid-2024. As part of a strategic partnership agreement signed in January during the final days of the Biden administration, the two countries agreed to negotiate what is known as a 123 agreement, which would allow for the transfer of nuclear technologies from the United States to Armenia.

Whether Westinghouse Nuclear ultimately gets the contract to build a nuclear plant in Armenia remains anyone’s guess. Rosatom, Russia’s nuclear agency, operates the Metsamor facility and the Kremlin is unlikely to surrender a lucrative business opportunity to build Metsamor’s replacement without a fight.

Armenia has deemphasized the country’s historically strong relationship with Russia and has cultivated closer economic and political ties with the US and European Union since Yerevan’s defeat in the Second Karabakh War in 2023. Armenian officials blame the Kremlin for Karabakh’s loss, saying Moscow failed to uphold security commitments to maintain Armenian sovereignty. In recent weeks, however, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government has softened its stance toward Russia, apparently hoping that Moscow’s influence can prove useful in getting Azerbaijan to sign a peace treaty with Armenia.