US Gas Prices Cross Politically Sensitive $4 Level Closely Watched By Trump

The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular 87-octane gasoline has climbed back above the politically sensitive $4 threshold as U.S. military forces and Tehran enter a ninth day of tit-for-tat strikes. This level is significant because it is where fuel costs begin to alter spending and driving behavior among working-poor households, while also weighing more broadly on consumer sentiment, making it a key pressure point closely watched by the Trump administration ahead of the midterm election cycle.

Regular unleaded gasoline climbed above $4 a gallon on Monday, according to new data from the American Automobile Association, ending roughly one month below the politically sensitive threshold after the interim peace deal that temporarily eased Gulf area tensions.

With the U.S.-Iran conflict now caught in an escalation spiral and domestic retail fuel prices rising sharply, pressure on the Trump administration to pursue a diplomatic off-ramp is likely to intensify.

Brent crude futures jumped above $90 a barrel earlier - the highest since early June - but faded in European trading. There were reports earlier that Iran targeted tankers in the Hormuz chokepoint and a Kuwaiti oil facility was attacked.

Let's not forget: last week, the writing was on the wall.

Readers may recall that we detailed extensively how consumer behavior shifted when gas prices were above $4:

We suggest readers revisit Daan Struyven, Goldman's leading commodity expert, on why gas prices are likely to remain elevated (read the note here).