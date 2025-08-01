US Imposes Sweeping New Sanctions On Iranian Shipping Network

Via The Cradle

The US Treasury Department has announced new sanctions targeting the global shipping interests reportedly controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of senior Iranian official Ali Shamkhani, in what it described as the most significant Iran-related action since 2018.

The sanctions aim to dismantle what Treasury officials called a "vast network" used to sell Iranian and Russian oil through container ships and tankers operated by front companies and intermediaries.

The network, they said, generated tens of billions of dollars used to support the Iranian government.

"These profits have helped prop up the Iranian regime," the Treasury stated, accusing Shamkhani of leveraging corruption and personal connections in Tehran to evade existing restrictions.

In total, the action designates 15 shipping firms, 52 vessels, 12 individuals, and 53 entities involved in sanctions evasion, with operations spanning 17 countries, including Panama, Italy, Hong Kong, the UAE, and the UK.

A US official said the measure was "tailored" to avoid disrupting global oil markets while striking specific targets.

"From our perspective, given where this individual fits, given his connection to the supreme leader and his father's previous sanctions activities, given the Iran-related authorities, it's critically important to emphasize that this is an Iran action that is meaningful and very impactful," the official said.

The EU sanctioned Shamkhani earlier in July for his role in the Russian oil trade, and his father, Ali Shamkhani, was sanctioned by the US in 2020.

Tehran condemned the decision as a hostile move, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei calling it a "blatant assault on the Iranian people and their national dignity," adding that it reflected "the hostility of American policymakers towards the Iranian people."

He accused Washington of seeking to "cripple Iran’s development, sow internal discord, and erode the rights and livelihoods of ordinary citizens."

"The Iranian people, fully aware of the malicious intent of the aggressive sanctioning party …, will stand firm with all their might to safeguard their dignity and interests," Baghaei said.

He criticized the US's "addiction" to unilateralism and said its measures repeatedly violated “international law, human rights, and freedom of sovereign trade.”

He called for international accountability and reaffirmed Iran’s "unshakeable resolve" to defend its sovereignty and continue its development goals.

Sanctioned entities include Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company, linked to Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff. Among the targeted vessels are Bendigo, Carnatic, Luna Prime, Goodwin, Davina, and Spirit of Casper.