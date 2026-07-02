US Nuclear Regulator Proposes Changes To Nuclear Safety Standards

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

A U.S. nuclear regulatory agency proposed sweeping reforms July 1 to modernize nuclear reactor licensing and safety practices, shifting away from a global radiation measurement standard after 50 years.

The cooling towers for units 4 (L) and 3 (R) are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County near Waynesboro, Ga., on May 29, 2024. Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File

The regulatory changes are expected to make it faster and easier to build more nuclear reactors to meet increased energy demands.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), an independent federal agency that oversees licensing and regulation of nuclear energy and radioactive materials, expects the changes will streamline regulations without lowering safety standards.

"NRC's regulations have not kept pace with new technologies and our energy needs," Chairman Ho Nieh said in a July 1 statement. "This proposed rule strips out rigid frameworks and unnecessary conservatism to accelerate the safe deployment of new reactors and expand existing capacity across America."

The effort is part of President Donald Trump's executive order, "Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission," signed May 23, 2025, calling for his administration to reform the agency's regulations and operations to achieve dominance in the global nuclear energy market.

The order also sets out goals to quadruple American nuclear energy capacity from about 100 gigawatts in 2024 to 400 gigawatts in 2050.

To get there, the order calls for adopting science-based radiation limits and reconsidering reliance on the decades-old framework of the linear no-threshold model for radiation exposure and the "as low as reasonably achievable" (ALARA) standard.

"Those models are flawed," Trump's order stated.

The agency was directed to consider adopting determinate radiation limits and consult with the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Changing the model would represent the first major shift in U.S. nuclear policy in half a century.

Critics say that the deregulation could prioritize economic growth over public health.

Changing the radiation model has drawn criticism from nuclear safety expert Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Last year, Lyman told the agency in July 2025 there was "absolutely no technical or practical basis" for changing the agency's use of the ALARA principles in its radiation protection regulations.

A report last year by the Conservative Coalition for Climate Solutions found the change would be a step in the right direction for nuclear energy.

Using ALARA standards is enormously costly, raising the price of building and operating nuclear plants by billions of dollars, the 2025 report found. The standards have also created public phobia and misinformation that "any radiation is harmful," according to the report by the coalition's Nick Loris and Prasanna Pydipalli.

Other countries - France and South Korea - are shifting toward threshold-based models using data collected from worksites but haven't yet made the change, the report found.

The coalition concluded that adopting the new threshold standard for radiation would unleash the potential of nuclear innovation.

"By moving from outdated fear-based models to proportionate, risk-informed regulation, the U.S. can lead the next era of safe, reliable, clean, and globally competitive nuclear energy," Loris and Pydipalli wrote.

The commission issued proposed rules to modernize reactor oversight and radiation protection, and issued draft text to reshape its environmental review process under the National Environmental Policy Act.

The agency's proposed changes would give nuclear power plant operators more flexibility in evaluating radiation doses to workers and the public using more up-to-date methods.

Jay Timmons, president of the National Association of Manufacturers representing 13 million workers, commented on the announcement.

"Building more nuclear reactors here at home is how we secure America's energy future and unleash American energy dominance," Timmons posted on X on July 1.

The U.S. Department of Energy's "Reactor Pilot Program shows what is possible when policymakers embrace innovation instead of standing in its way," Timmons said.