Visualizing All Of The World's Oil Reserves By Country

Oil remains one of the most strategically important resources in the global economy. It powers transportation systems, underpins industrial activity, and continues to shape geopolitics and trade flows. While renewable energy is growing, oil still plays a dominant role in meeting global energy needs.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks countries by the size of their proven oil reserves at the end of 2024.

The data for this graphic comes from OPEC’s Annual Statistical Bulletin 2025. Figures represent proven oil reserves as of year-end 2024 and are measured in billions of barrels. The data includes conventional crude oil as well as oil sands.

Four Countries Dominate Global Oil Reserves

Global oil reserves are highly concentrated.

Venezuela ranks first with an estimated 303 billion barrels of oil reserves. However, turning this vast resource base into economic and geopolitical power has proven difficult, as ongoing U.S. sanctions and the recent seizure of Venezuelan oil shipments under the Trump administration continue to limit the Maduro government’s ability to export crude and fully monetize its reserves.

Saudi Arabia follows the South American country with 267 billion barrels. Iran, Canada, and Iraq round out the top five.

RankCountry2024 (Billion Barrels)
1Venezuela303,221
2Saudi Arabia267,200
3Iran208,600
4Canada163,000
5Iraq145,019
6United Arab Emirates113,000
7Kuwait101,500
8Russia80,000
9Libya48,363
10United States45,014
11Nigeria37,280
12Kazakhstan30,000
13China28,182
14Qatar25,244
15Brazil15,894
16Algeria12,200
17Ecuador8,273
18Azerbaijan7,000
19Norway6,912
20Mexico5,136
21Sudan5,000
22India4,981
23Oman4,971
24Vietnam4,400
25Egypt3,300
26Argentina2,999
27Malaysia2,700
28Angola2,550
29Indonesia2,410
30Colombia2,019
31Gabon2,000
32Congo1,811
33Australia1,803
34United Kingdom1,500
35Brunei1,100
36Equatorial Guinea1,100
37Turkmenistan600
38Uzbekistan594
39Ukraine395
40Denmark365
41Belarus198
42Chile150

The Role of OPEC and the Middle East

Many of the world’s largest oil reserves are held by OPEC members, particularly in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates anchor the region’s dominance.

These countries benefit from low extraction costs and large, easily accessible reserves. As a result, Middle Eastern producers are expected to remain critical suppliers even as global demand growth slows.

Oil Sands and Non-OPEC Producers

Canada stands out among non-OPEC countries, ranking fourth globally with 163 billion barrels of reserves. The majority of Canada’s reserves come from oil sands, which are more expensive and carbon-intensive to extract. Russia and the United States also rank among the top 10.

Taken together, the data highlights how unevenly oil resources are distributed and why oil-rich nations continue to have significant economic and geopolitical power.

