Visualizing All Of The World's Oil Reserves By Country

Oil remains one of the most strategically important resources in the global economy. It powers transportation systems, underpins industrial activity, and continues to shape geopolitics and trade flows. While renewable energy is growing, oil still plays a dominant role in meeting global energy needs.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks countries by the size of their proven oil reserves at the end of 2024.

The data for this graphic comes from OPEC’s Annual Statistical Bulletin 2025. Figures represent proven oil reserves as of year-end 2024 and are measured in billions of barrels. The data includes conventional crude oil as well as oil sands.

Four Countries Dominate Global Oil Reserves

Global oil reserves are highly concentrated.

Venezuela ranks first with an estimated 303 billion barrels of oil reserves. However, turning this vast resource base into economic and geopolitical power has proven difficult, as ongoing U.S. sanctions and the recent seizure of Venezuelan oil shipments under the Trump administration continue to limit the Maduro government’s ability to export crude and fully monetize its reserves.

Saudi Arabia follows the South American country with 267 billion barrels. Iran, Canada, and Iraq round out the top five.

Rank Country 2024 (Billion Barrels) 1 Venezuela 303,221 2 Saudi Arabia 267,200 3 Iran 208,600 4 Canada 163,000 5 Iraq 145,019 6 United Arab Emirates 113,000 7 Kuwait 101,500 8 Russia 80,000 9 Libya 48,363 10 United States 45,014 11 Nigeria 37,280 12 Kazakhstan 30,000 13 China 28,182 14 Qatar 25,244 15 Brazil 15,894 16 Algeria 12,200 17 Ecuador 8,273 18 Azerbaijan 7,000 19 Norway 6,912 20 Mexico 5,136 21 Sudan 5,000 22 India 4,981 23 Oman 4,971 24 Vietnam 4,400 25 Egypt 3,300 26 Argentina 2,999 27 Malaysia 2,700 28 Angola 2,550 29 Indonesia 2,410 30 Colombia 2,019 31 Gabon 2,000 32 Congo 1,811 33 Australia 1,803 34 United Kingdom 1,500 35 Brunei 1,100 36 Equatorial Guinea 1,100 37 Turkmenistan 600 38 Uzbekistan 594 39 Ukraine 395 40 Denmark 365 41 Belarus 198 42 Chile 150

The Role of OPEC and the Middle East

Many of the world’s largest oil reserves are held by OPEC members, particularly in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates anchor the region’s dominance.

These countries benefit from low extraction costs and large, easily accessible reserves. As a result, Middle Eastern producers are expected to remain critical suppliers even as global demand growth slows.

Oil Sands and Non-OPEC Producers

Canada stands out among non-OPEC countries, ranking fourth globally with 163 billion barrels of reserves. The majority of Canada’s reserves come from oil sands, which are more expensive and carbon-intensive to extract. Russia and the United States also rank among the top 10.

Taken together, the data highlights how unevenly oil resources are distributed and why oil-rich nations continue to have significant economic and geopolitical power.

