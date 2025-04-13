Washington, Riyadh Agree To 'Pathway' For Saudi Civilian Nuclear Program

Via The Cradle

The United States and Saudi Arabia are moving toward a preliminary agreement to cooperate on developing a civil nuclear program in the kingdom, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced this weekend during his visit to Riyadh.

Wright, on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and stated that both nations are on a "pathway" toward collaboration in nuclear energy.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, SPA

The agreement is expected to involve a memorandum of understanding later this year. Any US involvement in Saudi Arabia's nuclear program would require a so-called "123 Agreement," referring to Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act of 1954. This section outlines nine non-proliferation requirements designed to prevent the use of civil nuclear technology for weapons development or the transfer of sensitive materials.

"For a US partnership and involvement in nuclear here, there will definitely be a 123 agreement ... there's lots of ways to structure a deal that will accomplish both the Saudi objectives and the American objectives," Wright said.

Progress on a deal has previously been hindered by Saudi Arabia's reluctance to accept restrictions that would prohibit uranium enrichment or fuel reprocessing – both of which can be used to produce nuclear weapons.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) has previously warned that Saudi Arabia would pursue nuclear weapons if Iran acquired them, a position that has raised concerns among arms control advocates and US lawmakers.

Wright emphasized that multiple approaches could meet the objectives of both nations, though Saudi Arabia has not yet accepted the 123 agreement terms.

While the Joe Biden White House had sought a broader deal involving nuclear cooperation, security guarantees for the kingdom, and normalization with Israel, Wright's remarks focused narrowly on energy partnership. Saudi Arabia aims to expand renewable and nuclear energy as part of its Vision 2030 reforms.

In a related matter, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff has presented Iran with a draft agreement that does not require Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program and did not mention an explicit military threat during indirect talks in Oman that began Saturday, Amwaj Media reported Sunday, citing an Iranian source.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday that Iran had asked the US for sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

"In exchange [for sanctions relief], Iran would be ready to return to the same levels of nuclear enrichment agreed under the 2015 pact that Trump withdrew the US from during his first term as president, according to Iranian officials and Europeans who spoke to them," the WSJ wrote, referencing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement signed during former president Barack Obama's term.

Talks between Iran and the US over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program follow threats made by President Trump last month. He said he would bomb Iran if it refused to come to an agreement with the US to dismantle its nuclear program.

Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon. Iranian leaders have made clear their nuclear program is for civilian use, saying that the use of a nuclear bomb is un-Islamic.