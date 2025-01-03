Where The US Gets Its Enriched Uranium

Nuclear power accounts for 19% of electricity generation in the U.S.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the top sources of enriched uranium for U.S. civilian nuclear power reactors in 2023, based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The calculation is based in Separative Work Unit (SWU), a unit that defines the effort required in the uranium enrichment process.

U.S. Suppliers of Enriched Uranium

Uranium production in the United States peaked in 1980, while purchases of uranium by U.S. nuclear power plant operators from domestic suppliers peaked in 1981. Since 1992, the majority of uranium purchased by U.S. nuclear power plant operators has been imported.

Currently, the U.S. relies on foreign sources for 71.7% of its enriched uranium, despite possessing domestic resources.

Russia supplies 27.2% of enrichment services, making it the largest single foreign provider for U.S. civilian nuclear power reactors. After Russia, 12% of enriched uranium comes from France, 8% from the Netherlands, and 7% from the United Kingdom.

Russia Temporarily Limits Exports

In November 2024, Russia temporarily restricted enriched uranium exports to the U.S., raising concerns about potential supply risks for utilities operating American reactors. These restrictions were in response to Washington’s recent ban on imports of Russian uranium, which was signed into law earlier this year.

In addition to the U.S., Russia is a major exporter of enriched uranium to countries including China, South Korea, and France.

If you enjoyed this topic, check out this graphic showing oil and gas leases on public lands under Obama, Trump, and Biden.