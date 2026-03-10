Hormuz Mine Threat Emerges; White House Denies Tanker Escort

Update (1431ET):

And there we have it: *LEAVITT: US NAVY HAS NOT ESCORTED TANKER THROUGH HORMUZ

Shortly after the farce of Secretary Wright's deleted tweet on a US military-escorted tanker, CBS' Jim LaPorta reports that U.S. intelligence assets have begun to see indications Iran is taking steps to deploy mines in Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

LaPorta added that Iran is reportedly using smaller crafts that can carry 2 to 3 mines each. While Iran’s mine stock isn’t publicly known, estimates over the years have ranged from roughly 2,000 to 6,000 naval mines of Iranian, Chinese and Russian-made variants.

That sent oil prices dramatically higher...

Game-changer? A premature post by the White House?... since deleted... A Wright Mess Indeed!

Oil dropped on the huge headline that the United States Navy has escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, attributed to a tweet from US Energy Secretary Chris Wright:

US NAVY ESCORTED AN OIL TANKER THROUGH THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ "President Trump is maintaining stability of global energy during the military operations against Iran. The U.S. Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets," Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced.

Sending crude prices tumbling...

But, moments later, Wright deleted his tweet...

Here's the clip of him saying the words...

Shortly thereafter, Fox News' Jennifer Griffin reported that Wright's statement was "not true," according to sources.

Below is the deleted video:

This is not true, I am told from well placed military sources. No US military assets have escorted any oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as of yet, despite Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s claim to the contrary. https://t.co/DeM6d8v7he — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 10, 2026

Many news wires noted right away on report's impact on crude prices (lower) and stocks (lifting to fresh highs), as the US Navy escorting an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz would indeed be a game-changer, removing so much of Iran's leverage... but failed to note the deletion and denial.

This key development, if true, could begin releasing millions of barrels of Middle Eastern oil currently stranded inside the Persian Gulf - dramatically increasing US leverage over the messy Strait of Hormuz crisis.

At roughly 20 million barrels per day, and with a single Suezmax tanker carrying about 2 million barrels, the US would only need to escort around ten ships per day.

Of course, concerning this military escort plan, one well-placed ballistic missile or drone blowing up a US ship and oil ramps back up at whiplash.

IRGC has (consider the source) denied the report of an escorted tanker traversing the Strait...

The deleted tweet (and denial) prompted a bounce back in crude...

The question is - was this a strawman to test the market's reaction to such an endeavor?

They have their answer - a military escort will crush the oil crisis (in the market's eyes).

The White House has reportedly said the statement was "premature"...

Energy Secretary removes a post about U.S. Military escorting the first oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. WH Source saying the post was premature. — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) March 10, 2026

...so either it has happened (but they didn't want it announced yet) or it hasn't happened YET... and now Iran is ready?