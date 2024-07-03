WTI Spikes After Biggest Crude Draw In A Year
Oil prices briefly spiked after last night's API-reported big crude draw, but that reverted back lower fast. Overnight has seen a small roller-coaster with prices slipping during the US session and then a series of bad news data point in the US sparking a 'good news for Fed cuts' response in oil prices, holding just above green on the day.
The question is - was API's data fluke...
API
Crude -9.16mm - biggest draw since mid-Jan 2024
Cushing +404k
Gasoline +2.47mm
Distillates -740k
DOE
Crude -12.16mm - biggest draw since Jul 2023
Cushing +345k
Gasoline -2.21mm
Distillates -1.54mm
Nope. The official data confirms the huge crude draw last week (which we suspect was pre-emptive draws ahead of 'Beryl'
Adjusted for the 398k barrel addition to SPR, the 11.579mm barrtel draw was the largest since the last week of July last year...
Oil prices spiked on the big crude draw...
Even if crude prices ease a little, pump-prices are set to rise further...
Pouring more salt in President Biden's polling wounds.