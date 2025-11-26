WTI Steady Near One-Month Lows Amid Peace Deal Talk, Record Crude Production

Oil prices are steady this morning near one month lows, after a tempestuous few days swinging around Russia peace deal headlines.

US President Donald Trump said “there are only a few remaining points of disagreement,” as he sent negotiators to more meetings, while the Ukrainian leader’s chief of staff said talks in Geneva had laid a “good foundation.”

Goldman said a peace deal may shave off about $5 a barrel from its base-case forecast of $56 next year.

“That would put Brent in 2026 in the low $50s,” analyst Daan Struyven told Bloomberg TV.

API reported a lackluster set of inventory data that calmed the market too...

API

Crude -1.86mm

Cushing

Gasoline +539k

Distillates +753k

DOE

Crude +2.774mm

Cushing -68k

Gasoline +2.513mm

Distillates +1.147mm

US Crude stocks rose for the 3rd time in the last four weeks as did product inventories...

Source: Bloomberg

... while Cushing stocks continue to test 'tank bottoms'...

Source: Bloomberg

US Crude production continues to hover near record highs...

Source: Bloomberg

WTI is hovering around $58, near one month lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Much of Russia’s oil and fuel is subject to heavy Western sanctions, with US restrictions on the two biggest producers kicking in last week. However, China, India and Turkey have been eager buyers of the discounted crude, so the impact on global prices from any lifting of curbs is hard to gauge.

“Minute adjustments between the US, Russia, Ukraine and the EU on proposed peace deals have been carefully digested by the market,” Standard Chartered analysts including Emily Ashford wrote in a note. “Any positive signs of collaboration or agreement have resulted in short-term sell-offs, while the dialing-back of enthusiasm has bolstered prices.”

Oil has retreated by more than a fifth since the middle of June as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies restored barrels, while producers outside of the group also pumped more. Worldwide crude supply is expected to exceed demand by a record 4 million barrels a day next year, the International Energy Agency forecast this month.