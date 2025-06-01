256,185 Pounds Of Canned Beef Stew Recalled Nationwide

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Georgia-based Hormel Foods Corporation is withdrawing roughly 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew products from across the United States as they could be “contaminated with foreign material, specifically wood,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a May 28 statement.

An image of the recalled 'Dinty Moore Beef Stew' can label from Hormel Foods Corporation. USDA

The recall is applicable to 20-oz. metal cans of “Dinty Moore Beef Stew” manufactured on Feb. 4, with a “best by” date of February 2028 and lot code “T02045,” the agency said. The items were shipped to retail locations across the country.

Wooden fragments in food pose a serious health risk as sharp-edged pieces can injure the insides of the throat, stomach, or intestines. In some cases, the fragments may also cause choking.

The contamination was discovered after the company “notified FSIS that they had received three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew product,” said the announcement.

“There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.”

FSIS said it was concerned the items may still be in the pantries of some customers and advised people who have bought the recalled products not to consume them. The items should either be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall was given a Department of Agriculture (USDA) “High-Class I” designation, which is only issued where there is a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Individuals with queries about the recall can get in touch with Hormel at 800-523-4635.

In an emailed statement to The Epoch Times, Hormel said that “as a Fortune 500, global branded food company, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards for our product.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, Hormel Foods is voluntarily recalling 17,080 cases of a single code date of 20 oz. Dinty Moore Beef Stew as it may contain extraneous wood material. No other Dinty Moore products are affected,” it added.

Federal agencies have issued multiple food recalls and alerts in recent months, citing the presence of wooden fragments.

In April, the agency issued a public health alert for various soup and bowl food items, warning these foods could contain wood. The products were distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

On March 18, a recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration said Virginia-based Nestle USA was pulling out several frozen items due to contamination by a “wood-like material.”

The company issued a recall after consumers contacted the company regarding the issue, including a potential choking incident.

Food Safety Inspections

Foreign substances such as plastic and metal have also triggered FSIS food recalls and alerts.

On April 19, FSIS issued an alert on pork carnitas from Texas-based Cargill Meat Solutions since the items were suspected to be contaminated with pieces of metal. A recall was not issued in the case as the products were no longer available for purchase.

The issue was identified when the company alerted FSIS about finding equipment damage during routine checks that could have contaminated the products with metal pieces.

Earlier on April 5, Illinois-based Johnsonville, LLC, recalled over 22,600 pounds of cheddar bratwurst products, citing potential for being contaminated with hard plastic.

The company told FSIS it had received two complaints from customers about hard plastic material being found in the food item.

The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to ensure the safety of America’s food supply.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins recently announced a $14.5 million funding increase for states to use for their meat and poultry safety inspection programs, USDA said in a May 27 statement.

“Without this funding, States may not have the resources to continue their own inspection programs which ensure products are safe,” the agency said.