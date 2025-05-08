As Predicted, America's Food System Is Failing - Time To Plant New Seeds

Submitted by The Beef Initiative's Breeauna Sagdal,

Just over 30 years ago, billionaire financier Sir James Goldsmith offered a sobering prediction over the deleterious effects of gobalization - which Goldsmith argued would hollow out the industrial base of Western nations and devastate the middle and working class.

"I don't know if you ever saw it, but one of the best explanations of globalization; Sir James Goldsmith came to the United States in 1994 and did an interview with Charlie Rose. He described why we should never approve the Uruguay round of GATT [General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade], and institute the WTO," Catherine Austin Fitts told Tucker Carlson in an interview last week.

"To this day, he nailed it perfectly…He said we are going to hollow-out the middle-class in the West, and we are going to devastate the quality of our food supply," Fitts said.

By the 90's, Goldsmith was a multi-billionaire who had grown Cavenham Foods to the third-largest food company in the world. The original MAHA leader, Goldsmith entered politics to fight for decentralization, healthy, and redundant food systems. His book, "The Trap," not only warned what globalization would do to the United States at a time when it needed to focus on rebuilding local infrastructure, but also warned how globalization would create a trap of chronic illness and dependency upon the government.

The sole purpose of the Global Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) was to produce "efficient agriculture," the concept of getting the most amount of food for the least cost.

"But what is cost," Goldsmith asked. "When you intensify agriculture and you reduce the number of people on the land, what happens to those people?"... "On top of that, you're breaking-up families; you're uprooting them, and throwing them into the slums"…"The social costs of the people, the financial costs of the infrastructure has to be added to the cost of food."

"I also believe that you cannot enrich a country by impoverishing its people. I do not believe that the health of an economy is measured by the profitability of its corporations. I believe profits are important, but even more important is the health of the population ," Goldsmith said.

Listen for just a few minutes—it's clear that the big multinationals controlling America’s current food system have failed us. Goldsmith's warnings were laid out to Charlie Rose more than three decades ago.

Thirty years later, Catherine Austin Fitts—former Under Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)—confirms that humanity has paid for "cheaper food" with its health and generational wealth, which has ultimately been redistributed vertically to "Mr. Global"—the term Fitts coined for central bankers.

Concerningly, Fitts shares that this wasn't some unintended side effect of globalization but part of Mr. Global's plan.

"In other words, this has been happening for a long time. It's like an invisible corral that they've been building around you for a long long time." Fitts explains.

According to Fitts, the Trap has now been fully funded, implemented and set.

Enter the MAHA Movement

America's ranchers are now fighting back with people like Texas Slim, founder of the Beef Initiative. According to Slim, the digital panopticon is just another battle over resources and self-governance.

"The right to self-custody is the right to self-govern," explains Texas Slim. "The individual's right to self-govern has always been a radically unpopular concept with authoritarians. But this fight is nothing new, nor are the solutions."

Slim, like Fitts, agrees that tangible ownership of assets through self-custody is the final line in the sand before the technocratic digital panopticon trap springs shut.

Earlier this year, Fitts delivered a speech at Hillsdale College, emphasizing "most important things is how can you build a healthy local fresh food system, and that's not necessarily to make money, that's to make sure that you're not poisoned. The deterioration in the food system in this country is scary and unless we build you know healthy land rebuild the soil and and really build up regenerative farming and local food markets."

This brings us back to the Beef Initiative and its partnership with ZeroHedge, - an effort to lay the foundation for a sovereign food system that is local, resilient, and rooted in trust.

There comes a time when people rise and say “Enough.”



Enough poisoned food. Enough medical debt. Enough lies about what it takes to survive.



We're not here to trend. We're here to outlive.



This partnership connects consumers directly with ranchers, bypassing big food's supply chain, where 7 to 12 different parties typically handle the meat before it lands on the supermarket shelf.

It's time to rethink where your food comes from—and who you're really supporting. MAHA will do just that.