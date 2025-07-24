Australia Lifts Bio-Restrictions On US Beef In Bid To Defuse Tariff Standoff

Authored by Crystal-Rose Jones via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Australian government has finally announced it will remove tough restrictions on fresh U.S. beef imports after months-long internal debate over how to respond to the Trump administration’s tariff regime.

Beef is displayed for sale at a butcher shop in Melbourne, Australia on April 4, 2025. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

In April, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs that saw countries like Australia hit with a 10 percent tariff on all goods going to America.

A major bone of contention from U.S. producers has been Australia’s biosecurity restrictions that have held up U.S. beef for about 20 years.

In 2003, U.S. beef imports were barred after a single case of mad cow disease was discovered. This ban was finally lifted in 2019, however, another issue was the origin of U.S. beef, with herds often using Canadian and Mexican cattle.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) called these rules “lop-sided and unfair.”

Yet despite Australian protestations against tariffs, ultimately, the U.S. side held the key bargaining chip with the tariffs bringing uncertainty to Australia’s vast beef export trade to the United States.

Australia is the largest source of beef imports for the United States, sending about 400,000 tonnes annually. It is also the largest source of wagyu beef, accounting for 48 percent of the U.S. national market.

Minister Satisfied With US Beef Standards

On July 24, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Labor government would be willing to embrace “open and fair trade.”

“Our cattle industry has significantly benefited from this,” she told reporters in Canberra.

Collins gave assurances that biosecurity would not be compromised, though the finer details need to be defined.

“The U.S. Beef Imports Review has undergone a rigorous science and risk-based assessment over the past decade,” she said.

“The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is satisfied the strengthened control measures put in place by the U.S. effectively manage biosecurity risks.

The latest announcement will lift the ban on beef sourced from Canada or Mexico after the United States introduced more robust movement controls in late 2024 and early 2025, allowing for improved identification and tracing.

Labor MP Amanda Rishworth said the Department of Agriculture was satisfied with U.S. standards.

“The review of the beef, the U.S. beef imports, has been a decade long,” she told ABC Radio National.

“So it undergoes rigorous scientific and risk-based assessment by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestries and they have looked at the evidence and they have got enough assurances that control measures will be in place. It is their decision to lift the ban.”

Coalition Calls for More Detail

But National and Liberal MPs have asked for more clarity around what those checks and assurances mean.

Nationals Leader David Littleproud went so far as to suggest an independent panel review the decision.

“I want to see the science and it should be predicated on science,” he said, incidentally the Trump administration has accused countries like Argentina and the UK—who also ban U.S. beef—of basing their decisions on “unsubstantiated” and “non-science-based standards.”

Nationals Deputy Kevin Hogan said his party was still waiting on assurances that Australia’s biosecurity was protected.

“There hasn’t been a full ban on American beef into Australia for years, there’s been a partial ban in place,” he said.

“The full ban has actually applied to Mexico and Canada ... we just don’t want any of the biosecurity measures and protocols to be weakened.”

Fellow Liberal MP James Patterson also called for more detail.

“The prime minister himself has said that we couldn’t relax the restrictions on the importation of U.S. beef because of serious biosecurity concerns,” he said.

“So if the government has found some way of dealing with that issue, protecting our domestic agricultural industry from the introduction of foreign diseases and pests, then they should say so.”

Bipartisan Criticism of Tariffs, Lawyer Says There’s More to the Story

Previously, both sides of politics had been critical of the Trump tariffs, espousing the benefits of “free trade” without tariffs.

In June, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would not back down on its measures.

“We'll never loosen any rules regarding our biosecurity,” he said.

A line the Liberal Party also maintained.

“This isn’t about protecting an industry’s prosperity, it’s about protecting an industry’s integrity,” said Senator Jane Hume.

“So if you are tweaking biosecurity laws by watering them down, that’s something that I think that we would be very concerned about.”

However, in an interview with The Epoch Times, commercial lawyer Dan Ryan said Australia should recalibrate how it views free trade, and that Australia could learn from the Trump administration’s use of tariffs.

“You will never be able to produce a manufacturing industry of any consequence, as long as you have a trade agreement with China that allows 100 percent of their manufactured goods to come in here duty-free,” said the Mandarin-speaking lawyer, who was formerly on the Australia-China Council.

“The founders of Australia, [Robert] Menzies and others, recognise that as a sovereign nation, we need to have our own independent industrial capacity, even if it costs a little bit more,” Ryan said.

* * *

Stay tuned... ZH Store is relaunching our clean meat section with NEW features (and lower prices)!