Eco-Fascism - 2026 Ballot Measure Seeks "End Of Farming" In Colorado

The Trump administration, focused on delivering economic growth and food production in the U.S., is attracting the opposition of zealots and degrowth monied interests alike.

To wit; two radically authoritarian ballot measures - which have the support of initiatives and frameworks of International Governmental Organizations (IGOs) - ask Colorado and Oregon voters to give up the family dog and hand over their private property rights in what some have called "the end of farming and ranching" in the Mile High state.

Democrats in Colorado are preparing to permanently end farming in the state



“This would be the end of farming and ranching and private (farm) land ownership in Colorado”



The first measure, Colorado ballot initiative 2025-2026#82, reads like a dictator's manifesto - and is essentially a carbon copy of the CCP-backed Convention on Biological Diversity's wildlands project.

The eight-page "Colorado Wildlife and Biodiversity Protection Act" seeks to create the Wildlife and Ecosystem Conservation Commission (WECC).

Astonishingly, the WECC would consist of nine appointed members, with the petition strictly stipulating that no member can have any financial ties to agriculture, energy, or development. The petition then goes on to (laughably) assert that these supposed "elite" members - without "financial ties" - will be appointed by universities, environmental groups, and policy institutes. Naturally, this commission will have total control over agriculture, energy, and all future development in Colorado.

Deal with the Devil

But, have no fear landowners, the petition miraculously provides 25-50% tax abatement for those willing to hand over 49-100% of their private lands as designated wildlands…in perpetuity.

Given the sheer naivete, and the multitudes of legal errors made by petitioners Jessica Presso and Cameron Porter, most would rightly assume the petition would be dead on arrival. Not so fast.

Within days, the Colorado Legislative Council Staff and Office of Legislative Legal Services sent Presso and Porter a nineteen-page how-to guide , effectively giving free legal advice by outlining the requirements for a final draft.

Similar to court filings, when initiated petitions fail to meet filing requirements for single subjects, or properly address statutory amendments, they're simply refused by the Secretary of State - placing the onus upon the petitioner(s) to seek legal advice. However, this departure from the norm now appears to be part of a growing trend in radical leftist states.

Oregon

Leading up to the 2022 election in Oregon, a similarly wonky Initiative Petition 13 was introduced to make raising, riding, eating or owning domestic livestock illegal. Similarly, the state donated resources to the petitioners by sending back a lengthy how-to guide.

After significant tweaks, that Initiative Petition is back as IP28 and greenlit for signature collection ahead of the 2026 election. In addition to making it illegal to own companion animals such as dogs or cats, the IP would make it illegal to render animals for meat in the State of Oregon.

While some might be quick to dismiss the actions of a few, seemingly lone environmental zealots, others cite bigger-picture concerns for connections to IGOs and dark money influence.

Last month, when the Trump administration delivered a long-awaited reform to the Endangered Species Act, monied interests immediately lashed out with threats.

"Trump is trying to drive a knife through the heart of the Endangered Species Act. This will absolutely upend how we've been protecting endangered species for the last 40-plus years," said Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity, which makes its money by suing states and the federal government .

"The Center for Biological Diversity will no doubt join other groups in challenging the rule change in federal court," Greenwald added.

Yet by narrowly redefining "harm" as an illegal taking—such as removing or poaching—the Trump administration is attempting to rectify decades of federal overreach that have resulted in the loss of grazing rights on privately owned lands and the lowest cattle volumes in 70 years.

While America's farmers and ranchers are no strangers to authoritarian land grabs, many are now urging voters to take these state-level initiatives seriously as they're not only aligned with the degrowth agendas of foreign-backed IGOs but would also supplant private property rights with eco-fascism.

