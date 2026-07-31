'Genetically Altered' Nuclear Monster Sharks Could Be Eating Whales

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A mysterious predator has been tearing into whales, seals, and giant tuna off the New York coast, leaving bite marks the size of dinner plates and sparking theories of a radioactive "Sharkzilla" spawned by decades of government nuclear waste dumping.

Because nothing says summer 2026 like the possibility that Cold War bureaucrats cooked up a genetically enhanced killing machine in the Atlantic.

Montauk is once again ground zero for monster shark drama. A humpback whale turned up with a 24-inch bite wound. A gray seal took a 22-inch chomp. A 400-pound tuna was found shredded.

Monster 'Sharkzilla' leaves trail of carnage off New York coast as scientists probe nuclear mutant theory https://t.co/K4Mw7yunqb — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 31, 2026

Local shark scientist Craig O'Connell, the Montauk-based marine biologist who's appeared in more than 40 Shark Week programs, launched an investigation in September 2025 and pointed the finger at the Hudson Canyon, a vast underwater gorge about 100 miles offshore that drops from 900 feet to 4,000 feet.

The canyon has a dirty little history. In the late 1960s, the U.S. government dumped 15,000 barrels of nuclear waste into those depths. Ten years later the barrels were found leaking. O'Connell floated the idea that radiation could have triggered genetic mutations in the local predators.

"Radioactive leaks could be impacting wildlife, even top predators," he said. "If animals are subjected to nuclear waste, this could cause genetic mutations and abnormal growth. If this predator is genetically altered, it could be faster, stronger and deadlier than any predator on Earth. We are calling it Sharkzilla."

O'Connell and his team had just 30 hours before a storm to lure, tag, and sample the beast. They dropped baited cameras into the twilight zone more than 600 feet down.

A massive great white lunged at the lens. Then makos appeared - fast, solitary hunters capable of more than 40 mph. Two of them showed up together, then vanished, as if something larger had spooked them. An enormous shadow cruised past and disappeared.

The crew deployed a decoy dolphin named Hudson stuffed with tuna and a homemade "blubber blaster" designed to mimic a rupturing whale carcass. As the light faded, a nearly 12-foot female mako charged the boat.

"This is Sharkzilla," O'Connell shouted.

He swam outside the cage, tagged her on the second attempt, and collected a tissue sample. Tracker signals showed her heading in the same direction as the earlier attacks. Lab tests later found zero evidence of radioactive contamination.

What they actually found was a pregnant mako using the waters as a breeding ground, hunting hard to feed her developing pups. The big females had returned to an area once famous for monster sharks until overfishing wiped them out.

"In the past, this is the place you came to catch monster sharks," O'Connell said.

He added, "There are so many records right here off the shores of Montauk. All these monster sharks were completely fished out. They're gone. But all the evidence we are seeing is telling me that all these big sharks might be back. I know those big sharks are out there, and we are going to find them."

The episode, Sharkzilla Takes New York, airs tonight on Discovery Channel as part of Shark Week 2026. O'Connell later called the encounters "mind-blowing" and noted the mako "exhibited the most threatening posture... All you'd see were teeth."

He also admitted the nuclear idea was speculative: "Could it have created giant sharks? People will have to watch and find out. But it's possible."

So likely no glowing, multi-eyed, radiation-spawned abomination is currently snacking on Long Island's marine megafauna. Just a very large, very hungry, very pregnant mako doing what apex predators do.

The real story is the government once thought it was fine to sink thousands of barrels of nuclear waste into a canyon that feeds the East Coast food chain, then left the mess to leak. Nature, as usual, is more resilient than the bureaucrats who polluted it.

America's waters are still full of surprises. Some of them have very big teeth. And some of the biggest problems were dumped there by the same people who now lecture everyone else about the environment.

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