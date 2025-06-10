Dr. Naomi Wolf: War On Ranchers And Erosion Of Food Freedom

Breeauna Sagdal, Senior Policy Fellow at The Beef Initiative, sat down with author and journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf, a longtime liberty advocate, and her husband, counterintelligence specialist Brian O'Shea.

Discussing Brian and Naomi's new podcast together "In the Lair," the three launched into a hard-hitting conversation about what may be the most important—yet overlooked—battleground in modern warfare: the nation's food supply chain.

The trio exposes how multinational corporations, global health bureaucracies, and hostile foreign interests have plagiarized and hijacked the fight for freedom and food.

The result? A rapidly vanishing Frontline.

For starters, Wolf explains how a group of volunteer researchers who had spent three years laboriously exposing internal Pfizer documents that the FDA attempted to hide for seventy-five years, were not given proper accreditation for their efforts.

"At Steve Bannon's kind of initiative, I spent the last three years of my life overseeing a very historic effort in which 3,250 doctors and scientists - who worked pro bono with the War Room and Dailyclout research team - read through the 450,000 pages of internal Pfizer documents that were released under a court order, subsequent to a successful lawsuit by attorney Aaron Siri against the FDA," Wolf recaps.

Wolf, a former political consultant, was contacted by Senator Ron Johnson to ask about the most important findings, as hearings would be held after the inauguration of President Trump.

Ed Burkovich and Amy Kelly, upon filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), built a timeline from emails and texts related to myocarditis. Wolf says this is the most significant finding, as it reveals a cover-up at the highest levels.

"White House staffers were being notified by the Israeli Ministry of Health and pediatrician organizations that they were seeing a signal of myocarditis in kids," Wolf says. "And instead of these people coming clean and telling the parents of America, 'Stop right away. Don't inject your kids' what you see in the emails is a cover-up."



While the information was presented in a Senate hearing, Wolf's team was neither invited to share testimony nor even attend. An issue that boils down to safety for the academics who risked everything to get the truth out.

"In my latest essay about why credit matters, it's not about me. It's not about, you know, narcissism," Wolf explains. "It's about safety and protection." Pointing to her husband, Wolf shares the security risks.

"Brian spends maybe three-quarters of his time dealing with the death threats I get every month. He and other people with deep intelligence and you know, security backgrounds have warned me that the way to stay safest is to be loudest, right? And that's true for these researchers as well. I mean, they took tremendous risks, you know, during the Biden administration."

While every American can understand having credit taken for their work, from simple X posts to memes, most have no idea this is happening within their food supply.

The USDA's Labeling Scam Is IP Theft

Sagdal connects the dots by outlining what she calls "plagiarism": the quiet removal of mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (COOL). In 2015, under pressure from the Big 4, and the World Trade Organization, Congress removed COOL. That move, Sagdal explains, let multinational meatpackers repackage foreign meat as "Product of USA"—so long as it was processed domestically.

"It's not just deception. It's intellectual property theft ," Sagdal says.

America didn’t just lose control of its food system. It was globalized, militarized, and labeled “safe.”



The USDA buried origin labels. Smithfield shipped high-protein pork to the PLA. The WHO made land use a health issue.



Similar to Wolf's research team, it takes American ranchers 2-3 years to bring a product to market. Yet, without proper credit, farmers are being erased from their own supply chain, their labor, their genetics, their standards—it's all being plagiarized.

According to Sagdal, this has led to the hollowing out of rural America .

Naomi Wolf responds bluntly: "That's a betrayal of trust at the highest level" ...

"So I can't even know if I'm feeding my kids Chinese beef from subhuman conditions? That's outrageous. I'm doing my best to source what I think is grass-fed, hormone-free beef from American producers. But I can't even know if this came from Brazil or China and was just run through a conveyor belt in Nebraska? That's a betrayal of trust at the highest level."

Smithfield, the PLA, and Pork for the Party

Things get darker.

O'Shea reveals that Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods has begun genetically modifying pork with triple the protein—only to ship that meat back to China, earmarked for the People's Liberation Army. The leftovers? Sold to the American public.

"They're augmenting the meat for their military," O'Shea says, "and offloading the rest on us. That's not just bad policy— it's national suicide ."

"Oh, I get it," Wolf exclaims. "They're selling it as if it's American beef, but it's not American beef. And all the resources that go into making American beef are being appropriated."

"That's exactly the same as IP theft," Wolf concludes, jaw on the floor.

One Health: The WHO's Trojan Horse

O'Shea warns that under the WHO's One Health framework—now endorsed by 193 nations—global authorities are redefining disease control to include land use, water rights, and food production.

"But really if you look at One Health, it's the same thing that Mao was doing," O'Shea says. "As we learned from the pandemic, if they come to Breeauna's ranch, and they say 'hey you know what? We don't really like the way you're raising your cows. We're going to send in some of our specialists.' Which O'Shea says the Surgeon General has a uniformed army of. "This is how they seize your food."

Wolf adds, "This is the most invasive tyranny ever devised. And it's wrapped in the language of care."

"It's Maoism with a lab coat. One Health lets unelected bureaucrats in Geneva redefine anything they want as a biosecurity threat. If your ranch doesn't meet their climate goals? That's a health emergency. If your cattle don't get the right injections? Another emergency. This is how they seize your food—by declaring war on your independence." — Brian O'Shea

Unrestricted Siege Warfare

O'Shea, drawing from his counterintelligence background, explains how China's unrestricted warfare doctrine is already playing out on U.S. soil.

"They've said it," O'shea says of the Chinese Communist Party. "They have said they want to be the global hegemon by 2049, the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and they say they will get there by several means, all outlined in that 1999 document 'Unrestricted Warfare.'"

Sagdal and O'Shea connect the dots between the mysterious destruction of hundreds of food processing facilities nationwide, and the rapid loss of the American family farm.

" If you wanted to destroy or greatly sideline the United States by 2049 , how would you do it, and I think of siege warfare," O'Shea explains. "If you kill all of our food, and you poison all of our water… it's what happens in siege warfare. You surround them and run them out of food."

"We're losing 77 family farms per day," Sagdal confirmed before adding "cattle volumes are at 70-year lows. We're losing the ability to feed ourselves as a nation."

The Solution: Radical Self-Reliance

The message is clear: liberty begins with taking back control of the food supply.

There’s no better feeling this summer than waking up early in the AM, brewing a fresh cup of coffee, and stepping outside to gather eggs from the chicken coop and greens from the garden, without stepping one foot in the supermarket controlled by globalists.

Watch the Full Interview for Key Insights on Food Sovereignty ...

