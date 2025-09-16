Ground Beef Inflation Sizzles, Egg Prices Cool Off

The best bang for the buck in the grocery store protein aisle this year hasn't been beef, it's been eggs. Prices have plummeted thanks to President Trump's swift action to fix the Biden-Harris regime's botched bird flu culling disaster. By contrast, ground beef has surged to a record $6.32 per pound, squeezed by the smallest US cattle herd in decades, with a bleak outlook despite some signs of a rebuilding phase nearing.

Here's more from Bloomberg:

For more than a year, egg prices have served as the poster child for the higher cost of living in the US. That distinction may soon move over to the beef market, said Darin Parker, president of global meat trader Parker-Migliorini International Llc. Parker warns that Americans will keep paying more for burgers as restrictions on Brazilian imports further squeeze already tight domestic supplies. Indeed, one measure of US retail prices shows that ground beef has climbed more than 10% since January, while eggs dropped nearly 30%.

Beef inflation is sticky, while egg prices have cooled.

Egg prices are back to pre-crisis levels.

Meanwhile.

The next cattle herd rebuild cycle must bring small, family-run ranchers back into the fold if America wants a resilient domestic beef supply.

