President Trump's second term will likely be regarded as a major public health inflection point, driven by the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement. The initiative aims to revolutionize a broken system rigged against patients—creating disease and then profiting from it—while also targeting reform of the nation's food supply chain, which is dominated by the processed food industrial complex.

Goldman analysts Leah Jordan and Eli Thompson provided clients with early indications that consumers are shifting and seeking "better-for-you options" at the supermarket.

"Softer snacking demand with outperformance in better-for-you options," Jordan wrote in a note to clients earlier this month.

She continued, "Several packaged food companies noted a slowdown in snacking demand as consumers focused on essentials in the current backdrop. However, better-for-you categories (e.g., high protein) have been outperforming, although select indulgences are resonating as well, noting relative strength in seasonal confection for HSY (e.g., Valentine's Day and Easter) and cookies (over crackers) for MDLZ."

The analysts expect the MAHA theme to continue:

"We expect the ongoing consumption shift towards better-for-you to continue , while investors have also noted caution on snacking, with risks related to rising GLP-1 adoption (including the potential launch of oral options) and regulation changes (e.g., potential SNAP funding cuts for select categories, removal of certain dyes/additives). All in, we see continued tailwinds for natural/organic (Buy SFM) and protein (Buy SFD)."

They pointed to recent earnings commentary from major food companies, which revealed a noticeable slowdown in processed food sales between April and May.

Year-to-date snacking trends are on the decline.

Prioritize your health. Eat real food.

Americans are waking up to the rigged system that profits from our sickness.

Americans are waking up to the rigged system that profits from our sickness.

Eat real food.

This is more than politics—it's a movement for the nation's future.

Recall that the "N" in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) means "Nutrition," yet many recipients are buying soda bottles and candy bars. SNAP is also one of the nation’s largest welfare programs.

