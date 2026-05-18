McDonald's Worker Axed After Viral Video Shows Her Shoving Fries In Mouth Then Back In Box

A Massachusetts McDonald’s worker was axed from her job after a revolting video captured her putting French fries into her mouth and then placing them back into a box, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

"So you want French fries today, right?" the worker appears to ask a customer while looking into the camera as she puts the fries from her mouth back in a box.

🚨 McDonald’s employee in Southbridge caught on camera STUFFING FRIES IN HER MOUTH before serving them to customers



She literally puts a handful in her mouth, chews them up, then drops them into the red carton like it’s normal.



The video went viral and now there’s a full probe… pic.twitter.com/U2XPCEBsxt — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) May 13, 2026

The vile clip went viral last week, prompting Southbridge police to launch an investigation alongside local health officials.

“We are also working to determine whether the food was ultimately served to a customer and to identify any individual who may have been affected,” police said, according to the New York Post.

The nauseating scene triggered an immediate customer backlash at the restaurant, leaving its owners in full damage-control mode.

“The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values. We conducted an internal review, and they are no longer employed by our organization,” the Spadea and Balducci families said in a joint statement obtained by the Post.

“We are proactively working with local authorities and the local health department, who found no public health concerns or violations. The wellbeing and safety of our Southbridge community remains our top priority.”

The fired employee, who has yet to be publicly identified, will also face criminal charges at the Dudley District Court.