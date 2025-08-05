One Of The World's Oldest Asset Classes Just Hit Record Highs

Farmland is one of the oldest asset classes, rivaling precious metals in its ability to preserve generational wealth.

Unlike stocks or fiat currencies, farmland and cropland are tangible, finite, and highly productive. As the global population continues to grow and demand for healthier food intensifies, arable land per capita is shrinking due to urban sprawl and environmental degradation. This makes farmland not just a low-volatility store of value, but also a necessary hedge against rising global instability and inflationary pressures.

The latest USDA Land Values 2025 Report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reports a 4.3% increase in average farmland values, pushing prices to a record $4,350 per acre. This follows a 5% ($200) increase between 2023 and 2024 and marks the fifth straight year of gains in agricultural real estate. Cash rents for cropland also hit a new high, rising .60% to $161 per acre.

Average Farm Real Estate Value – United States: 2011-2025

2025 Farm Real Estate Value by State

Average Cropland Value – United States: 2011-2025

2025 Cropland Value by State

Average Pasture Value – United States: 2011-2025

2025 Pasture Value by State

There's a reason billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are quietly buying up vast amounts of farmland: it's low-volatility and an asset that preserves and grows generational wealth.

