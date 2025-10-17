Trump "Worked Magic" On Beef Deal - Likely With Argentina - As Cattle Futures Surge Most Since 1978

U.S. cattle futures are on track for their largest year-to-date gain since 1978 amid an ongoing beef cow shortage. The shortage has driven prices for feedlot cattle to record highs, with charts resembling those of gold or silver, and pushed USDA ground beef prices at supermarkets to record highs. Although Goldman has noted that the 12-year cattle herd cycle has reached a cyclical low, and Tyson CEO Donnie King recently said herd rebuilding will begin in 2026, prices continue to spiral out of control.

That's prompted President Trump to take action - just like he did with eggs earlier this year - and told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that his administration has reached a deal to lower beef prices.

"We are working on beef, and I think we have a deal on beef that's going to bring the price" down, Trump said, adding, "That would be the one product that we would say is a little bit higher than we want it, maybe higher than we want it, and that's going to be coming down pretty soon too. We did something, we worked our magic."

President Trump said his administration is working to reduce record-high beef prices caused by drought impacting US cattle ranchers https://t.co/dnA1HNMN0e pic.twitter.com/14oA7juFtB — Reuters (@Reuters) October 17, 2025

Trump didn't provide details on what the federal action will be to lower beef prices, but acknowledged sticky food inflation, especially in the beef category. We must note that food inflation and beef shortage began well before Trump's second term.

Bloomberg pointed out, "The president's comments came days after he hosted Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House to discuss trade and financing to help bolster the country's economy. The US is a major importer of Argentine beef, though shipments are subject to an annual quota before expanded tariffs kick in."

It's likely the "magic" will come from Argentina.

Live Cattle futures in the U.S. have erupted similarly to gold and silver.

Year-to-date gains for Live Cattle futures are on par with 1978!

The good news about the beef cattle cycle:

Here's a visual breakdown of the beef industry's turning points, as charted by Goldman analysts Leah Jordan and Eli Thompson...

Assume the administration is applying the same process as it did with arresting out-of-control egg prices sparked by the Biden-Harris regime's reckless culling of egg-laying hens last year...

