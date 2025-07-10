US Orders "Immediate Shutdown" Of Mexican Cattle Trade After Cross-Border Parasitic Fly Threat

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has ordered the immediate suspension of all live cattle, bison, and horse imports from Mexico via the southern border. The move comes in response to a newly confirmed case of New World Screwworm in Mexico—a highly destructive parasite that poses a massive threat to U.S. livestock and the broader food supply chain.

"I have ordered an immediate shutdown of live cattle, bison, and horse trade through the southern U.S.–Mexico border," Rollins wrote on X, adding, "This decisive action comes after Mexico confirmed another case of New World Screwworm in Veracruz. As promised, @USDA remains vigilant to ensure the protection of America's livestock and food supply."

She quoted a U.S. Department of Agriculture press release that announced the trade suspension, which signals heightened biosecurity concerns within the USDA and reflects a zero-tolerance posture toward potential cross-border parasitic threats.

With the U.S. cattle herd at its smallest since the 1950s, meatpackers have increasingly sourced from countries like Mexico. Meanwhile, 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods could further tighten U.S. beef supplies. The latest USDA data shows retail ground beef prices have surged above $6 per pound—a new record high.

