"This Is War": Catherine Austin Fitts On Land Grabs, The Evils Of CBDC, And Fighting 'The Most Invasive Form Of Tyranny That's Ever Existed'

Investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts sat down for a wide-ranging interview, in which she warned about the future of food security, digital financial surveillance via Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), and fighting back against "the most invasive form of tyranny that's ever existed."

Sitting down with Breeauna Sagdal - Senior Policy Fellow at The Beef Initiative, Fitts paints a picture of modern society teetering between high-tech control and a rebirth of grounded living.

For starters, people need to take control of what they put into their bodies...

The Cost of Health in an Age of Wealth

Fitts recounted what we all know; just because you're rich doesn't mean you have two brain cells to rub together - noting that when she was an investment advisor, clients with $10–15 million brokerage accounts claimed they "couldn't afford" biodynamic or organic food.

"I would just be shocked," Fitts recalled. "You're financing the national security state through your brokerage account… and meantime you're eating food as… one ally said to me recently, 'Have you priced the cost of cancer lately?'".

In short, the wealthiest Americans often fail to connect financial decisions to physical well-being. "The health and wellbeing of my family is the basis of our family wealth," she said.

Food, Not Gold, as the Ultimate Asset

While gold has traditionally served as a hedge against financial instability, Fitts is now more bullish on beef . "You put gold in a vault, it doesn't grow. You put cows in a field… and they multiply," she told Sagdal. "They're the ultimate in increase."

This sentiment fits hand in glove with that of The Beef Initiative - the concept that investing in local, regenerative agriculture not only ensures food access, but represents a resilient form of wealth creation. In Fitts' opinion, families and communities should form long-term capital relationships with ranchers; a reversal of decades-long trends in corporate food centralization

Fitts is urging private investors to begin financing and building relationships with their nearest farmers and ranchers in order to maintain health, and mental clarity during the ongoing "war" on freedom.

"It's not just 'purchase and finance the capacity you need. It's more than that "" Fitts said. "You need be part of funding and organizing political efforts designed to protect your food supply. You need to do all these things, because this is war, and if you want to win you need to be healthy."

The war that Fitts refers to is neither kinetic, nor overtly seen. Rather, the effects of this silent war are felt and experienced through increased surveillance and a general sense that things are not okay—especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while the pandemic may have exposed the fragility of America's supply chains, Sagdal and Fitts address the origins of this fragility.

"How have we arrived in our current predicament, where our cattle volumes are at a seventy-year-low, where our food security has been hollowed-out, and our middle class is gone? What is the goal for the next phase, and how do we stop it?" asked Sagdal - tying into a recent interview Fitts gave to Tucker Carlson.

Fitts responds by sharing that people within central banking have used new technologies to centralize control.

"This is what Sir James Goldsmith was talking about, the global centralization of economic and political control," Fitts said, referring to a 1994 interview with Charlie Rose." It's continued for my whole lifetime. And, as we see this centralization of control, we witness the deterioration of the quality of life."

"[Globalization] uprooted the countryside, bloated the towns, destabilized the towns, and created terrible chaos," said Goldsmith, referring to the The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. "Under global trade agreements like GATT, millions of small farmers were displaced in favor of "efficient" industrial agriculture, "to satisfy an economic doctrine… We are worshiping the wrong god: economic index," Goldsmith continued.

CBDCs and the Coming Age of Programmable Money

The conversation delved into an interesting intersection; monetary policy and surveillance. According to Fitts - a (based) former Bush administration official, the push toward Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) represents not financial inclusion, but financial control.

Referencing public comments by BIS general manager Agustín Carstens, Fitts warned that CBDCs could give governments the power to dictate not just how money is spent - but if it can be spent at all. "If you're locked down and can't leave your house, your money won't work outside your house, "she said. "If they don't want you eating pizza, you can't eat pizza."

Carstens, in a widely viewed IMF panel, stated: "Central banks will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of [CBDCs]… and the technology to enforce that."

According to Fitts, this is essentially akin to the Chinese Communist Party's social credit score - a goal plainly stated by Bo Li, the Deputy Director of the IMF and former Assistant Director of the People's Bank of China. In short... CBDC is social credit on steroids.

"By programming CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency], those money can be precisely targeted for what kind of people can own, and what kind of use this money can be utilized," Li calmly outlines. "For example, for food."

Fitts explains that all money and monetary policy will be an expression of a Central Bank liability…with the technology to enforce it. "In other words, it's not your money, it's our money. So, we can set the rules around how you use our money, and we can enforce it centrally. And what he was referring to was A.I. and software."

"We're talking about the most invasive form of tyranny that's ever existed on this planet," Fitts warns." What has been happening, you know, is this system has been slowly tightening around each of us. It's now coming to the point where it's more visible.

"Now we're talking about getting into something that's complete control, and of course you can't control the money in this way unless you can control the food supply," she continued, suggesting that this level of government control isn't possible unless they can control the food supply and the amount of land available for private use.

Land Grabs in the Wake of Disaster

Fitts alleges that recent crises - from the pandemic to natural disasters - have provided cover for rapid land centralization. "During stagflation… that's the perfect opportunity where the people who can print money can finance themselves grabbing a lot of land," she said.

Sagdal added that programs administered through HUD and tied to "resilient city" planning often mask community displacements under euphemisms like "strategic buyouts" or "community-driven relocation."

Watch the rest of the interview below, where Fitts and Sagdal discuss;

The Invisible Cattle Problem

Fraud , Entrainment, and Psychological Manipulation

A Battle Over the Brain — and the Plate

What to do?

Start by taking control of your food supply: skip the multinational-owned supermarkets marketing questionable products by buying rancher-direct.

Second, read the bombshell MAHA Report released last week by Health & Human Services and the White House to understand the blueprint for reshaping America's food supply chain, with local farmers at the center.

That's what we're trying to do here with the Beef Initiative; helping you and your loved ones to become less reliant on multinational corporations' hormone-laden slop. You need to know where your meat comes from. Know that it's clean.

The Beef Initiative's motto is "Shake your rancher's hand" for a reason; you need to know exactly where food is coming from, what their standards are, and pay close attention to what you're putting in your body. To do this, we need to support independent farms that adhere to the highest standards.

Courtesy, Beck Ranch

As Fitts recounts in a perfect closer, reciting one of her favorite quotes from a Swiss doctor; 'The currency of the future will be relationships of trust."

Watch the entire interview below:

