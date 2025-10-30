Where The World Eats The Most (And Least) Meat

Which countries eat the most meat?

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, according to UN Food and Agriculture Organization data reported by website World Population Review, the United States, Argentina and Australia are in the top of the global meat-eating league with more than 110 kg consumed per capita in 2022.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Countries which top 100 kg of meat consumed per person and year also include Mongolia, Spain and Israel.

While wealthier countries tend to eat more meat, the status of meat in local cuisine also plays a major role in consumption patterns.

The least meat in the world is eaten in Africa as well as in South Asia - due to meat being unaffordable for many in the regions, cultural factors or a mix of both.

While India posted no data for 2022, it was also among those consuming the least meat in previous years, together with Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bangladesh.

The economic and supply struggles in conflict regions are also visible on the map, with very little meat consumed in Syria and Yemen. This also applies to North Korea.

Studies, like this landmark release by Nature in 2018, have found that Western countries would have to reduce their meat intake by 90 percent to limit climate change to acceptable levels.

To ensure that nutritional needs continue to be met with reduced meat production, the survey recommends increasing the consumption of beans and other pulses to create a climate-friendly protein supply.

Good luck with that!