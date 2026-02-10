10 Dead, 25 Injured After School Shooting In Canada

At least 10 people are dead and 25 injured after a mass shooting in northeastern British Columbia, according to police.

Six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, one died on the way to the hospital and two more were found dead in a residence.

Police said the suspect was also found dead inside the school from "a self-inflicted injury."

Police believe they have identified the shooter, but would not be releasing details at this time for privacy reasons, and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift co-operation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” North District Chief Supt. Ken Floyd wrote in a statement.

Tumbler Ridge is one of the most distinct communities in B.C. and is extremely remote: more than 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) northeast of Vancouver by road.

In the late 1970s the population rapidly boomed with the discovery of coal deposits in the area and it became a classic company town throughout the 1980s. A near-collapse followed in the 2000s when those mines shut down.

It was during this time that the community pivoted to tourism, marketing itself as the land of dinosaurs and waterfalls — a place where you can hike to see ancient footprints in the wilderness.

In a statement, the District of Tumbler Ridge said its community experienced a "deeply distressing incident" today and asked residents to rely on official updates from the RCMP and other authorities.

It added that the situation was still unfolding and said additional supports were on their way to assist.

"In the days ahead, we know this will be difficult for many to process," the statement reads.

"Please check in on one another, lean on available supports, and know that Tumbler Ridge is a strong and caring community. We will get through this together."

Police said they don’t believe there are any other suspects, or any ongoing risk to the public.

They said they are searching other homes and properties in the community to find anyone else who may be injured or linked to today’s incident, which appears to rank as one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history.