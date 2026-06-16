1000s Of Italian Protesters Demand Remigration In Rome

Via Remix News,

A demonstration of several thousand people took place in Rome on Saturday to advocate for remigration and stricter controls on immigration.

Coming from various regions across Italy, a crowd of roughly 3,000 individuals paraded through the nation’s capital behind a prominent sign declaring “Remigration and Recapture,“ a slogan used to call for the mandatory deportation of migrants back to their countries of origin.

🇮🇹Thousands demonstrate for remigration in Rome.



Protesters are increasingly hitting the streets across Europe demanding mass deportations.pic.twitter.com/X9zFjOkXeH — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 14, 2026

The march drew participation from various right-wing organizations, including Casapound.

According to Luca Marsella, a spokesman for Casapound, their objective is clear. “We want to throw out the illegal immigrants because they shouldn’t be here.”

He further noted that their demands extend beyond those without legal status, adding, “And because we are not politically correct, we also say that we want to send home the legal immigrants who have obviously not adapted or integrated.”

🇮🇹Huge turnout for Remigration in Rome, Italy.



Thousands marched with Italian flags in support of secure borders and mass deportations.pic.twitter.com/YxsvERdZMw — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 14, 2026

Concurrently, Rome hosted the inaugural party congress for Futuro Nazionale (National Future), a newly established right-wing political group organized by Roberto Vannacci, a former general who now serves as an MEP.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Vannacci expressed an uncompromising stance on border control, asserting, “If it were up to me, no one should be allowed to enter Italy.”

Vannacci previously aligned with the anti-immigration League Party party led by Vice Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. His political emergence means that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia), alongside her coalition allies, will contend with fresh rivals on the right.

Public opinion polls suggest that Futuro Nazionale could capture 4.5 percent of the electorate, drawing its strongest support from citizens who previously voted for League. Vannacci’s movement already possesses a foothold in the legislature, as eight sitting parliamentarians have already defected to join his ranks.

The issue of migration is a contentious one, with migrants responsible for 43 percent of sexual crimes and 60 percent of robberies and thefts.

Just days ago, two Pakistani men were arrested for allegedly burning alive four Pakistani nationals after the men demanded better wages for agricultural work.

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