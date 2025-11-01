$124 Trillion And Counting... These Are The World's Largest Economies
The 2026 world economy has a cautious outlook, according to the October report put out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The organization says that global growth is slowing amid fragmentation and rising protectionism. Significant downside risks are present, ranging from a potential tech stock repricing to eroding institutional independence which could weaken policy decisions.
Nevertheless, in the chart below, Visual Capitalist's Pallavia Rao takes his annual look at every country’s GDP breakdown, using 2026 projections from the IMF’s datamapper, as of October 2025.
It tracks the size of each economy in current-dollar terms.
The U.S. is the Largest Economy in the World
At first place for the last 100 years, and destined to perhaps continue for the next 100?
The American economy is expected to reach $31.8 trillion in GDP by 2026. This is roughly the size of China (2nd), Germany (3rd), and India (4th) combined.
|Rank
|Region/Country
|GDP (Billions USD, 2026)
|1
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|$31,821.29
|2
|🇨🇳 China
|$20,650.75
|3
|🇩🇪 Germany
|$5,328.18
|4
|🇮🇳 India
|$4,505.63
|5
|🇯🇵 Japan
|$4,463.63
|6
|🇬🇧 UK
|$4,225.64
|7
|🇫🇷 France
|$3,558.56
|8
|🇮🇹 Italy
|$2,701.54
|9
|🇷🇺 Russia
|$2,509.42
|10
|🇨🇦 Canada
|$2,420.84
|11
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|$2,292.69
|12
|🇪🇸 Spain
|$2,041.83
|13
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|$2,031.00
|14
|🇦🇺 Australia
|$1,948.23
|15
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|$1,936.62
|16
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|$1,576.11
|17
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|$1,550.24
|18
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|$1,413.08
|19
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|$1,316.25
|20
|🇵🇱 Poland
|$1,109.96
|21
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|$1,074.59
|22
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|$971.45
|23
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|$761.17
|24
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|$750.11
|25
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|$711.50
|26
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|$667.92
|27
|🇮🇱 Israel
|$666.41
|28
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|$606.23
|29
|🇦🇹 Austria
|$604.20
|30
|🇦🇪 UAE
|$601.16
|31
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|$561.51
|32
|🇳🇴 Norway
|$547.69
|33
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|$533.92
|34
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|$519.29
|35
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|$511.06
|36
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|$505.36
|37
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|$500.05
|38
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|$462.25
|39
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|$446.65
|40
|🇷🇴 Romania
|$444.81
|41
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|$443.64
|42
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|$417.13
|43
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|$399.51
|44
|🇮🇷 Iran
|$375.64
|45
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|$364.53
|46
|🇨🇱 Chile
|$363.30
|47
|🇫🇮 Finland
|$335.53
|48
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|$334.34
|49
|🇵🇪 Peru
|$326.61
|50
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|$319.77
|51
|🇬🇷 Greece
|$304.84
|52
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|$284.98
|53
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|$280.55
|54
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|$273.91
|55
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|$269.92
|56
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|$239.14
|57
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|$224.26
|58
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|$196.12
|59
|🇸🇰 Slovak Republic
|$167.73
|60
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|$162.90
|61
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|$159.20
|62
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|$142.20
|63
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|$140.87
|64
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|$138.34
|65
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|$134.71
|66
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|$129.47
|67
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|$129.19
|68
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|$125.74
|69
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|$113.49
|70
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|$113.13
|71
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|$112.11
|72
|🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire
|$111.45
|73
|🇦🇴 Angola
|$109.86
|74
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|$109.14
|75
|🇴🇲 Oman
|$108.91
|76
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|$107.76
|77
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|$104.65
|78
|🇵🇦 Panama
|$95.91
|79
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|$95.35
|80
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|$90.64
|81
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|$90.56
|82
|🇨🇩 DRC
|$88.13
|83
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|$85.74
|84
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|$80.02
|85
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|$79.92
|86
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|$76.90
|87
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|$72.46
|88
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|$67.52
|89
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|$65.17
|90
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|$60.43
|91
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|$59.29
|92
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|$55.43
|93
|🇲🇴 Macao SAR
|$54.94
|94
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|$52.25
|95
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|$51.67
|96
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|$51.51
|97
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|$51.04
|98
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|$49.19
|99
|🇱🇾 Libya
|$49.16
|100
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|$49.11
|101
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|$43.40
|102
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|$43.16
|103
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|$40.82
|104
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|$40.18
|105
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|$39.99
|106
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|$39.47
|107
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|$37.98
|108
|🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina
|$36.24
|109
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|$33.95
|110
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|$33.46
|111
|🇦🇱 Albania
|$32.41
|112
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|$31.10
|113
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|$30.92
|114
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|$30.71
|115
|🇲🇹 Malta
|$30.44
|116
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|$29.08
|117
|🇲🇱 Mali
|$28.48
|118
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|$27.49
|119
|🇧🇯 Benin
|$27.45
|120
|🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago
|$26.76
|121
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|$26.52
|122
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|$26.51
|123
|🇳🇪 Niger
|$26.11
|124
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|$24.13
|125
|🇹🇩 Chad
|$23.56
|126
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|$22.73
|127
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|$21.86
|128
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic
|$21.56
|129
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|$21.09
|130
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|$21.02
|131
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|$20.75
|132
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|$20.71
|133
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|$18.94
|134
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|$17.86
|135
|🇱🇦 Lao P.D.R.
|$17.78
|136
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|$17.24
|137
|🇨🇬 Congo
|$16.95
|138
|🇧🇸 The Bahamas
|$16.84
|139
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|$16.76
|140
|🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam
|$16.46
|141
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|$16.10
|142
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|$15.47
|143
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|$14.10
|144
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|$14.10
|145
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|$13.91
|146
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|$12.85
|147
|🇹🇬 Togo
|$12.18
|148
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|$10.23
|149
|🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
|$10.12
|150
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|$9.30
|151
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|$9.21
|152
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|$8.22
|153
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|$7.94
|154
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|$6.70
|155
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|$6.03
|156
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|$5.59
|157
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|$5.50
|158
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|$5.00
|159
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|$4.87
|160
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|$4.72
|161
|🇦🇼 Aruba
|$4.47
|162
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|$3.77
|163
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|$3.71
|164
|🇧🇿 Belize
|$3.44
|165
|🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
|$3.14
|166
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|$2.77
|167
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|$2.76
|168
|🇬🇲 Gambia, The
|$2.67
|169
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|$2.47
|170
|🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda
|$2.46
|171
|🇸🇲 San Marino
|$2.39
|172
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|$2.25
|173
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|$2.21
|174
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|$2.05
|175
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|$1.77
|176
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|$1.52
|177
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|$1.33
|178
|🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
|$1.30
|179
|🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis
|$1.19
|180
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|$1.18
|181
|🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe
|$1.13
|182
|🇩🇲 Dominica
|$0.79
|183
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|$0.62
|184
|🇫🇲 Micronesia
|$0.52
|185
|🇵🇼 Palau
|$0.36
|186
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|$0.34
|187
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|$0.33
|188
|🇳🇷 Nauru
|$0.18
|189
|🇹🇻 Tuvalu
|$0.06
|N/A
|🌍 World
|$123,584.49
A somewhat resilient labor market and continued consumer spending underpin this dominance.
However its growth projections have been revised downward since this time last year after trade wars rattled global markets and contributed to rising prices for the world’s largest consumer economy.
Meanwhile, China’s GDP is projected at $20.7 trillion, 35% below the U.S. total but still threefold that of the third-ranked Germany.
Structural headwinds—from an aging population to a tepid property market—are cooling GDP growth to the 4% range, the slowest multi-year pace in four decades.
Added disruption from tariffs on Chinese goods will also affect the world’s largest export sector.
India ($4.5 trillion) is on track to hold on to fourth place after leapfrogging Japan in 2025, helped by its domestic demand. Elsewhere, Indonesia and Türkiye edge up the list, illustrating the demographic advantage and policy reforms of many mid-income nations.
A Regional Breakdown of Global GDP
Asia pips North America as the world’s largest economic region.
With China, Japan, and India, the region has a slight advantage over the U.S. and Canada.
Europe ranks third by GDP, followed by the Middle East, South America, Africa, and finally, Oceania.
Ranked: Countries by GDP per Capita in 2026
The top three richest countries (by GDP per Capita) are also unchanged: Luxembourg ($154,115), Ireland, ($135,247), and Switzerland ($118,173).
All three benefit from significant foreign inflows that boost their economies relative to their population.
|Rank
|Country
|ISO
|Region
|GDP Per Capita 2026
|1
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|LUX
|Europe
|$154,115
|2
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|IRL
|Europe
|$135,247
|3
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|CHE
|Europe
|$118,173
|4
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|ISL
|Europe
|$108,591
|5
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|SGP
|Asia
|$99,042
|6
|🇳🇴 Norway
|NOR
|Europe
|$96,580
|7
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|USA
|North America
|$92,883
|8
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|DNK
|Europe
|$82,706
|9
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|NLD
|Europe
|$77,881
|10
|🇲🇴 Macao
|MAC
|Asia
|$77,443
|11
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|QAT
|Middle East
|$76,534
|12
|🇸🇲 San Marino
|SMR
|Europe
|$69,493
|13
|🇦🇺 Australia
|AUS
|Oceania
|$69,358
|14
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|SWE
|Europe
|$66,124
|15
|🇦🇹 Austria
|AUT
|Europe
|$65,640
|16
|🇮🇱 Israel
|ISR
|Middle East
|$64,275
|17
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|BEL
|Europe
|$63,896
|18
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|Europe
|$63,600
|19
|🇬🇧 UK
|GBR
|Europe
|$60,011
|20
|🇫🇮 Finland
|FIN
|Europe
|$59,750
|21
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|HKG
|Asia
|$58,999
|22
|🇨🇦 Canada
|CAN
|North America
|$58,244
|23
|🇦🇪 UAE
|ARE
|Middle East
|$53,842
|24
|🇲🇹 Malta
|MLT
|Europe
|$53,082
|25
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|NZL
|Oceania
|$52,181
|26
|🇫🇷 France
|FRA
|Europe
|$51,708
|27
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|AND
|Europe
|$51,681
|28
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|Europe
|$45,883
|29
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|CYP
|Europe
|$45,601
|30
|🇹🇼 Taiwan, China
|TWN
|Asia
|$41,586
|31
|🇦🇼 Aruba
|ABW
|South America
|$41,026
|32
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|PRI
|North America
|$40,707
|33
|🇪🇸 Spain
|ESP
|Europe
|$40,582
|34
|🇧🇸 The Bahamas
|BHS
|North America
|$40,409
|35
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|SVN
|Europe
|$40,164
|36
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|CZE
|Europe
|$38,373
|37
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|Asia
|$37,523
|38
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|EST
|Europe
|$37,195
|39
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|Asia
|$36,391
|40
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|LTU
|Europe
|$36,225
|41
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|SAU
|Middle East
|$35,839
|42
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|BRN
|Asia
|$35,414
|43
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|GUY
|South America
|$34,307
|44
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|PRT
|Europe
|$33,972
|45
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|KWT
|Middle East
|$31,242
|46
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|SVK
|Europe
|$31,026
|47
|🇵🇱 Poland
|POL
|Europe
|$30,651
|48
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|BHR
|Middle East
|$29,778
|49
|🇬🇷 Greece
|GRC
|Europe
|$29,412
|50
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|HRV
|Europe
|$29,368
|51
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|HUN
|Europe
|$28,304
|52
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|LVA
|Europe
|$28,024
|53
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|BRB
|North America
|$27,175
|54
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|URY
|South America
|$26,041
|55
|🇷🇴 Romania
|ROU
|Europe
|$23,768
|56
|🇦🇬 Antigua
& Barbuda
|ATG
|North America
|$23,117
|57
|🇰🇳 Saint Kitts
& Nevis
|KNA
|North America
|$23,071
|58
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|BGR
|Europe
|$22,896
|59
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|SYC
|Africa
|$21,940
|60
|🇵🇦 Panama
|PAN
|North America
|$20,754
|61
|🇵🇼 Palau
|PLW
|Oceania
|$20,718
|62
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|CRI
|North America
|$20,134
|63
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|MDV
|Asia
|$19,682
|64
|🇴🇲 Oman
|OMN
|Middle East
|$19,182
|65
|🇹🇹 Trinidad
& Tobago
|TTO
|North America
|$18,562
|66
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|TUR
|Middle East
|$18,232
|67
|🇨🇱 Chile
|CHL
|South America
|$17,876
|68
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|SRB
|Europe
|$17,292
|69
|🇷🇺 Russia
|RUS
|Europe
|$17,287
|70
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|MNE
|Europe
|$16,380
|71
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|KAZ
|Asia
|$15,527
|72
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|LCA
|North America
|$15,163
|73
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|MEX
|North America
|$15,111
|74
|🇳🇷 Nauru
|NRU
|Oceania
|$14,959
|75
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|MYS
|Asia
|$14,762
|76
|🇨🇳 China
|CHN
|Asia
|$14,730
|77
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|ARG
|South America
|$13,895
|78
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|MUS
|Africa
|$13,362
|79
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|GRD
|North America
|$13,041
|80
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|DOM
|North America
|$12,605
|81
|🇦🇱 Albania
|ALB
|Europe
|$12,147
|82
|🇻🇨 Saint Vincent
& the Grenadines
|VCT
|North America
|$11,663
|83
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|MKD
|Europe
|$11,527
|84
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|TKM
|Asia
|$11,387
|85
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|GEO
|Europe
|$10,886
|86
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|BRA
|South America
|$10,709
|87
|🇧🇦 Bosnia
& Herzegovina
|BIH
|Europe
|$10,546
|88
|🇩🇲 Dominica
|DMA
|North America
|$10,459
|89
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|BLR
|Europe
|$10,016
|90
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|GAB
|Africa
|$9,647
|91
|🇵🇪 Peru
|PER
|South America
|$9,398
|92
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|ARM
|Europe
|$9,393
|93
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|MHL
|Oceania
|$9,391
|94
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|MDA
|Europe
|$8,984
|95
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|XKX
|Europe
|$8,972
|96
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|JAM
|North America
|$8,756
|97
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|COL
|South America
|$8,644
|98
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|GNQ
|Africa
|$8,378
|99
|🇧🇿 Belize
|BLZ
|North America
|$8,116
|100
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|THA
|Asia
|$7,979
|101
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|AZE
|Europe
|$7,624
|102
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|ECU
|South America
|$7,384
|103
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|BWA
|Africa
|$7,379
|104
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|PRY
|South America
|$7,324
|105
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|MNG
|Asia
|$7,320
|106
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|SUR
|South America
|$7,300
|107
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|FJI
|Oceania
|$7,170
|108
|🇱🇾 Libya
|LBY
|Africa
|$6,972
|109
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|GTM
|North America
|$6,851
|110
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|ZAF
|Africa
|$6,835
|111
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|UKR
|Europe
|$6,718
|112
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|WSM
|Oceania
|$6,253
|113
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|TON
|Oceania
|$6,221
|114
|🇹🇻 Tuvalu
|TUV
|Oceania
|$6,137
|115
|🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
|CPV
|Africa
|$6,069
|116
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|DZA
|Africa
|$5,956
|117
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|SLV
|North America
|$5,933
|118
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|IRQ
|Middle East
|$5,873
|119
|🇫🇲 Micronesia
|FSM
|Oceania
|$5,492
|120
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|IDN
|Asia
|$5,398
|121
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|NAM
|Africa
|$5,182
|122
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|MAR
|Africa
|$5,154
|123
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|JOR
|Middle East
|$5,149
|124
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|VNM
|Asia
|$4,965
|125
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|TUN
|Africa
|$4,826
|126
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|BTN
|Asia
|$4,710
|127
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|DJI
|Africa
|$4,681
|128
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Asia
|$4,619
|129
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|SWZ
|Africa
|$4,610
|130
|🇸🇹 São Tomé
& Príncipe
|STP
|Africa
|$4,591
|131
|🇮🇷 Iran
|IRN
|Middle East
|$4,250
|132
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|UZB
|Asia
|$4,136
|133
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|HND
|North America
|$3,699
|134
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|EGY
|Africa
|$3,579
|135
|🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire
|CIV
|Africa
|$3,294
|136
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|VUT
|Oceania
|$3,185
|137
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|GHA
|Africa
|$3,179
|138
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|ZWE
|Africa
|$3,127
|139
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|NIC
|North America
|$3,084
|140
|🇮🇳 India
|IND
|Asia
|$3,051
|141
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|VEN
|South America
|$2,972
|142
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|BGD
|Asia
|$2,960
|143
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|KHM
|Asia
|$2,939
|144
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|KGZ
|Asia
|$2,925
|145
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|MRT
|Africa
|$2,717
|146
|🇦🇴 Angola
|AGO
|Africa
|$2,701
|147
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|KIR
|Oceania
|$2,615
|148
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|KEN
|Africa
|$2,596
|149
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|Oceania
|$2,560
|150
|🇨🇬 Republic of Congo
|COG
|Africa
|$2,542
|151
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|SLB
|Oceania
|$2,522
|152
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|HTI
|North America
|$2,444
|153
|🇱🇦 Laos
|LAO
|Asia
|$2,254
|154
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|CMR
|Africa
|$2,195
|155
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|SEN
|Africa
|$2,030
|156
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|GIN
|Africa
|$1,909
|157
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|COM
|Africa
|$1,904
|158
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|TJK
|Asia
|$1,799
|159
|🇧🇯 Benin
|BEN
|Africa
|$1,788
|160
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|NPL
|Asia
|$1,658
|161
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|TLS
|Asia
|$1,547
|162
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|ZMB
|Africa
|$1,523
|163
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|UGA
|Africa
|$1,458
|164
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|TZA
|Africa
|$1,378
|165
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|NGA
|Africa
|$1,378
|166
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|GNB
|Africa
|$1,342
|167
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|BFA
|Africa
|$1,246
|168
|🇹🇬 Togo
|TGO
|Africa
|$1,215
|169
|🇹🇩 Chad
|TCD
|Africa
|$1,209
|170
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|MMR
|Asia
|$1,176
|171
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|ETH
|Africa
|$1,124
|172
|🇲🇱 Mali
|MLI
|Africa
|$1,094
|173
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|RWA
|Africa
|$1,069
|174
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|SLE
|Africa
|$1,033
|175
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|LSO
|Africa
|$1,024
|176
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|LBR
|Africa
|$956
|177
|🇬🇲 Gambia, The
|GMB
|Africa
|$925
|178
|🇳🇪 Niger
|NER
|Africa
|$864
|179
|🇨🇩 DR Congo
|COD
|Africa
|$801
|180
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|SOM
|Africa
|$798
|181
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|SDN
|Africa
|$763
|182
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|MWI
|Africa
|$721
|183
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|MOZ
|Africa
|$720
|184
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|MDG
|Africa
|$653
|185
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|CAF
|Africa
|$651
|186
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|BDI
|Africa
|$618
|187
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|YEM
|Middle East
|$401
|188
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|SSD
|Africa
|$369
|N/A
|🌍 World
|WRLD
|World
|$15,280
Notably, European countries take up half of the top 20 spots, indicating the region’s overall standard of living.
And on the other end, 17 African countries are in the top 20 poorest countries by GDP per capita.
