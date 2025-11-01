$124 Trillion And Counting... These Are The World's Largest Economies

The 2026 world economy has a cautious outlook, according to the October report put out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The organization says that global growth is slowing amid fragmentation and rising protectionism. Significant downside risks are present, ranging from a potential tech stock repricing to eroding institutional independence which could weaken policy decisions.

Nevertheless, in the chart below, Visual Capitalist's Pallavia Rao takes his annual look at every country’s GDP breakdown, using 2026 projections from the IMF’s datamapper, as of October 2025.

It tracks the size of each economy in current-dollar terms.

The U.S. is the Largest Economy in the World

At first place for the last 100 years, and destined to perhaps continue for the next 100?

The American economy is expected to reach $31.8 trillion in GDP by 2026. This is roughly the size of China (2nd), Germany (3rd), and India (4th) combined.

Rank Region/Country GDP (Billions USD, 2026) 1 🇺🇸 U.S. $31,821.29 2 🇨🇳 China $20,650.75 3 🇩🇪 Germany $5,328.18 4 🇮🇳 India $4,505.63 5 🇯🇵 Japan $4,463.63 6 🇬🇧 UK $4,225.64 7 🇫🇷 France $3,558.56 8 🇮🇹 Italy $2,701.54 9 🇷🇺 Russia $2,509.42 10 🇨🇦 Canada $2,420.84 11 🇧🇷 Brazil $2,292.69 12 🇪🇸 Spain $2,041.83 13 🇲🇽 Mexico $2,031.00 14 🇦🇺 Australia $1,948.23 15 🇰🇷 South Korea $1,936.62 16 🇹🇷 Türkiye $1,576.11 17 🇮🇩 Indonesia $1,550.24 18 🇳🇱 Netherlands $1,413.08 19 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia $1,316.25 20 🇵🇱 Poland $1,109.96 21 🇨🇭 Switzerland $1,074.59 22 🇹🇼 Taiwan $971.45 23 🇧🇪 Belgium $761.17 24 🇮🇪 Ireland $750.11 25 🇸🇪 Sweden $711.50 26 🇦🇷 Argentina $667.92 27 🇮🇱 Israel $666.41 28 🇸🇬 Singapore $606.23 29 🇦🇹 Austria $604.20 30 🇦🇪 UAE $601.16 31 🇹🇭 Thailand $561.51 32 🇳🇴 Norway $547.69 33 🇵🇭 Philippines $533.92 34 🇧🇩 Bangladesh $519.29 35 🇻🇳 Vietnam $511.06 36 🇲🇾 Malaysia $505.36 37 🇩🇰 Denmark $500.05 38 🇨🇴 Colombia $462.25 39 🇭🇰 Hong Kong $446.65 40 🇷🇴 Romania $444.81 41 🇿🇦 South Africa $443.64 42 🇨🇿 Czech Republic $417.13 43 🇪🇬 Egypt $399.51 44 🇮🇷 Iran $375.64 45 🇵🇹 Portugal $364.53 46 🇨🇱 Chile $363.30 47 🇫🇮 Finland $335.53 48 🇳🇬 Nigeria $334.34 49 🇵🇪 Peru $326.61 50 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan $319.77 51 🇬🇷 Greece $304.84 52 🇩🇿 Algeria $284.98 53 🇳🇿 New Zealand $280.55 54 🇮🇶 Iraq $273.91 55 🇭🇺 Hungary $269.92 56 🇶🇦 Qatar $239.14 57 🇺🇦 Ukraine $224.26 58 🇲🇦 Morocco $196.12 59 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic $167.73 60 🇰🇼 Kuwait $162.90 61 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan $159.20 62 🇧🇬 Bulgaria $142.20 63 🇰🇪 Kenya $140.87 64 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic $138.34 65 🇪🇨 Ecuador $134.71 66 🇬🇹 Guatemala $129.47 67 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico $129.19 68 🇪🇹 Ethiopia $125.74 69 🇬🇭 Ghana $113.49 70 🇭🇷 Croatia $113.13 71 🇷🇸 Serbia $112.11 72 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire $111.45 73 🇦🇴 Angola $109.86 74 🇨🇷 Costa Rica $109.14 75 🇴🇲 Oman $108.91 76 🇱🇺 Luxembourg $107.76 77 🇱🇹 Lithuania $104.65 78 🇵🇦 Panama $95.91 79 🇹🇿 Tanzania $95.35 80 🇺🇾 Uruguay $90.64 81 🇧🇾 Belarus $90.56 82 🇨🇩 DRC $88.13 83 🇸🇮 Slovenia $85.74 84 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan $80.02 85 🇻🇪 Venezuela $79.92 86 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan $76.90 87 🇺🇬 Uganda $72.46 88 🇨🇲 Cameroon $67.52 89 🇲🇲 Myanmar $65.17 90 🇹🇳 Tunisia $60.43 91 🇯🇴 Jordan $59.29 92 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe $55.43 93 🇲🇴 Macao SAR $54.94 94 🇱🇻 Latvia $52.25 95 🇵🇾 Paraguay $51.67 96 🇰🇭 Cambodia $51.51 97 🇪🇪 Estonia $51.04 98 🇧🇭 Bahrain $49.19 99 🇱🇾 Libya $49.16 100 🇳🇵 Nepal $49.11 101 🇮🇸 Iceland $43.40 102 🇨🇾 Cyprus $43.16 103 🇭🇳 Honduras $40.82 104 🇬🇪 Georgia $40.18 105 🇸🇳 Senegal $39.99 106 🇸🇩 Sudan $39.47 107 🇸🇻 El Salvador $37.98 108 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina $36.24 109 🇿🇲 Zambia $33.95 110 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea $33.46 111 🇦🇱 Albania $32.41 112 🇭🇹 Haiti $31.10 113 🇬🇳 Guinea $30.92 114 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso $30.71 115 🇲🇹 Malta $30.44 116 🇦🇲 Armenia $29.08 117 🇲🇱 Mali $28.48 118 🇬🇾 Guyana $27.49 119 🇧🇯 Benin $27.45 120 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago $26.76 121 🇲🇳 Mongolia $26.52 122 🇲🇿 Mozambique $26.51 123 🇳🇪 Niger $26.11 124 🇯🇲 Jamaica $24.13 125 🇹🇩 Chad $23.56 126 🇬🇦 Gabon $22.73 127 🇳🇮 Nicaragua $21.86 128 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic $21.56 129 🇲🇬 Madagascar $21.09 130 🇲🇩 Moldova $21.02 131 🇲🇰 North Macedonia $20.75 132 🇧🇼 Botswana $20.71 133 🇹🇯 Tajikistan $18.94 134 🇲🇼 Malawi $17.86 135 🇱🇦 Lao P.D.R. $17.78 136 🇾🇪 Yemen $17.24 137 🇨🇬 Congo $16.95 138 🇧🇸 The Bahamas $16.84 139 🇲🇺 Mauritius $16.76 140 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam $16.46 141 🇳🇦 Namibia $16.10 142 🇷🇼 Rwanda $15.47 143 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea $14.10 144 🇽🇰 Kosovo $14.10 145 🇸🇴 Somalia $13.91 146 🇲🇷 Mauritania $12.85 147 🇹🇬 Togo $12.18 148 🇲🇪 Montenegro $10.23 149 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein $10.12 150 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone $9.30 151 🇧🇮 Burundi $9.21 152 🇲🇻 Maldives $8.22 153 🇧🇧 Barbados $7.94 154 🇫🇯 Fiji $6.70 155 🇸🇸 South Sudan $6.03 156 🇱🇷 Liberia $5.59 157 🇸🇿 Eswatini $5.50 158 🇩🇯 Djibouti $5.00 159 🇸🇷 Suriname $4.87 160 🇦🇩 Andorra $4.72 161 🇦🇼 Aruba $4.47 162 🇧🇹 Bhutan $3.77 163 🇨🇫 Central African Republic $3.71 164 🇧🇿 Belize $3.44 165 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde $3.14 166 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia $2.77 167 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau $2.76 168 🇬🇲 Gambia, The $2.67 169 🇱🇸 Lesotho $2.47 170 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda $2.46 171 🇸🇲 San Marino $2.39 172 🇸🇨 Seychelles $2.25 173 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste $2.21 174 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands $2.05 175 🇰🇲 Comoros $1.77 176 🇬🇩 Grenada $1.52 177 🇼🇸 Samoa $1.33 178 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines $1.30 179 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis $1.19 180 🇻🇺 Vanuatu $1.18 181 🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe $1.13 182 🇩🇲 Dominica $0.79 183 🇹🇴 Tonga $0.62 184 🇫🇲 Micronesia $0.52 185 🇵🇼 Palau $0.36 186 🇰🇮 Kiribati $0.34 187 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands $0.33 188 🇳🇷 Nauru $0.18 189 🇹🇻 Tuvalu $0.06 N/A 🌍 World $123,584.49

A somewhat resilient labor market and continued consumer spending underpin this dominance.

However its growth projections have been revised downward since this time last year after trade wars rattled global markets and contributed to rising prices for the world’s largest consumer economy.

ℹ️ Related: Check out this breakdown of America’s $19 trillion consumer economy.

Meanwhile, China’s GDP is projected at $20.7 trillion, 35% below the U.S. total but still threefold that of the third-ranked Germany.

Structural headwinds—from an aging population to a tepid property market—are cooling GDP growth to the 4% range, the slowest multi-year pace in four decades.

Added disruption from tariffs on Chinese goods will also affect the world’s largest export sector.

ℹ️ Related: Check out the World’s 30 Largest Export Countries.

India ($4.5 trillion) is on track to hold on to fourth place after leapfrogging Japan in 2025, helped by its domestic demand. Elsewhere, Indonesia and Türkiye edge up the list, illustrating the demographic advantage and policy reforms of many mid-income nations.

A Regional Breakdown of Global GDP

Asia pips North America as the world’s largest economic region.

With China, Japan, and India, the region has a slight advantage over the U.S. and Canada.

Europe ranks third by GDP, followed by the Middle East, South America, Africa, and finally, Oceania.

Ranked: Countries by GDP per Capita in 2026

The top three richest countries (by GDP per Capita) are also unchanged: Luxembourg ($154,115), Ireland, ($135,247), and Switzerland ($118,173).

All three benefit from significant foreign inflows that boost their economies relative to their population.

Rank Country ISO Region GDP Per Capita 2026 1 🇱🇺 Luxembourg LUX Europe $154,115 2 🇮🇪 Ireland IRL Europe $135,247 3 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHE Europe $118,173 4 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL Europe $108,591 5 🇸🇬 Singapore SGP Asia $99,042 6 🇳🇴 Norway NOR Europe $96,580 7 🇺🇸 U.S. USA North America $92,883 8 🇩🇰 Denmark DNK Europe $82,706 9 🇳🇱 Netherlands NLD Europe $77,881 10 🇲🇴 Macao MAC Asia $77,443 11 🇶🇦 Qatar QAT Middle East $76,534 12 🇸🇲 San Marino SMR Europe $69,493 13 🇦🇺 Australia AUS Oceania $69,358 14 🇸🇪 Sweden SWE Europe $66,124 15 🇦🇹 Austria AUT Europe $65,640 16 🇮🇱 Israel ISR Middle East $64,275 17 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL Europe $63,896 18 🇩🇪 Germany DEU Europe $63,600 19 🇬🇧 UK GBR Europe $60,011 20 🇫🇮 Finland FIN Europe $59,750 21 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HKG Asia $58,999 22 🇨🇦 Canada CAN North America $58,244 23 🇦🇪 UAE ARE Middle East $53,842 24 🇲🇹 Malta MLT Europe $53,082 25 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZL Oceania $52,181 26 🇫🇷 France FRA Europe $51,708 27 🇦🇩 Andorra AND Europe $51,681 28 🇮🇹 Italy ITA Europe $45,883 29 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP Europe $45,601 30 🇹🇼 Taiwan, China TWN Asia $41,586 31 🇦🇼 Aruba ABW South America $41,026 32 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico PRI North America $40,707 33 🇪🇸 Spain ESP Europe $40,582 34 🇧🇸 The Bahamas BHS North America $40,409 35 🇸🇮 Slovenia SVN Europe $40,164 36 🇨🇿 Czech Republic CZE Europe $38,373 37 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR Asia $37,523 38 🇪🇪 Estonia EST Europe $37,195 39 🇯🇵 Japan JPN Asia $36,391 40 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU Europe $36,225 41 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia SAU Middle East $35,839 42 🇧🇳 Brunei BRN Asia $35,414 43 🇬🇾 Guyana GUY South America $34,307 44 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT Europe $33,972 45 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT Middle East $31,242 46 🇸🇰 Slovakia SVK Europe $31,026 47 🇵🇱 Poland POL Europe $30,651 48 🇧🇭 Bahrain BHR Middle East $29,778 49 🇬🇷 Greece GRC Europe $29,412 50 🇭🇷 Croatia HRV Europe $29,368 51 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN Europe $28,304 52 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA Europe $28,024 53 🇧🇧 Barbados BRB North America $27,175 54 🇺🇾 Uruguay URY South America $26,041 55 🇷🇴 Romania ROU Europe $23,768 56 🇦🇬 Antigua

& Barbuda ATG North America $23,117 57 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts

& Nevis KNA North America $23,071 58 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR Europe $22,896 59 🇸🇨 Seychelles SYC Africa $21,940 60 🇵🇦 Panama PAN North America $20,754 61 🇵🇼 Palau PLW Oceania $20,718 62 🇨🇷 Costa Rica CRI North America $20,134 63 🇲🇻 Maldives MDV Asia $19,682 64 🇴🇲 Oman OMN Middle East $19,182 65 🇹🇹 Trinidad

& Tobago TTO North America $18,562 66 🇹🇷 Türkiye TUR Middle East $18,232 67 🇨🇱 Chile CHL South America $17,876 68 🇷🇸 Serbia SRB Europe $17,292 69 🇷🇺 Russia RUS Europe $17,287 70 🇲🇪 Montenegro MNE Europe $16,380 71 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan KAZ Asia $15,527 72 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia LCA North America $15,163 73 🇲🇽 Mexico MEX North America $15,111 74 🇳🇷 Nauru NRU Oceania $14,959 75 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYS Asia $14,762 76 🇨🇳 China CHN Asia $14,730 77 🇦🇷 Argentina ARG South America $13,895 78 🇲🇺 Mauritius MUS Africa $13,362 79 🇬🇩 Grenada GRD North America $13,041 80 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic DOM North America $12,605 81 🇦🇱 Albania ALB Europe $12,147 82 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent

& the Grenadines VCT North America $11,663 83 🇲🇰 North Macedonia MKD Europe $11,527 84 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan TKM Asia $11,387 85 🇬🇪 Georgia GEO Europe $10,886 86 🇧🇷 Brazil BRA South America $10,709 87 🇧🇦 Bosnia

& Herzegovina BIH Europe $10,546 88 🇩🇲 Dominica DMA North America $10,459 89 🇧🇾 Belarus BLR Europe $10,016 90 🇬🇦 Gabon GAB Africa $9,647 91 🇵🇪 Peru PER South America $9,398 92 🇦🇲 Armenia ARM Europe $9,393 93 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands MHL Oceania $9,391 94 🇲🇩 Moldova MDA Europe $8,984 95 🇽🇰 Kosovo XKX Europe $8,972 96 🇯🇲 Jamaica JAM North America $8,756 97 🇨🇴 Colombia COL South America $8,644 98 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea GNQ Africa $8,378 99 🇧🇿 Belize BLZ North America $8,116 100 🇹🇭 Thailand THA Asia $7,979 101 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan AZE Europe $7,624 102 🇪🇨 Ecuador ECU South America $7,384 103 🇧🇼 Botswana BWA Africa $7,379 104 🇵🇾 Paraguay PRY South America $7,324 105 🇲🇳 Mongolia MNG Asia $7,320 106 🇸🇷 Suriname SUR South America $7,300 107 🇫🇯 Fiji FJI Oceania $7,170 108 🇱🇾 Libya LBY Africa $6,972 109 🇬🇹 Guatemala GTM North America $6,851 110 🇿🇦 South Africa ZAF Africa $6,835 111 🇺🇦 Ukraine UKR Europe $6,718 112 🇼🇸 Samoa WSM Oceania $6,253 113 🇹🇴 Tonga TON Oceania $6,221 114 🇹🇻 Tuvalu TUV Oceania $6,137 115 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde CPV Africa $6,069 116 🇩🇿 Algeria DZA Africa $5,956 117 🇸🇻 El Salvador SLV North America $5,933 118 🇮🇶 Iraq IRQ Middle East $5,873 119 🇫🇲 Micronesia FSM Oceania $5,492 120 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDN Asia $5,398 121 🇳🇦 Namibia NAM Africa $5,182 122 🇲🇦 Morocco MAR Africa $5,154 123 🇯🇴 Jordan JOR Middle East $5,149 124 🇻🇳 Vietnam VNM Asia $4,965 125 🇹🇳 Tunisia TUN Africa $4,826 126 🇧🇹 Bhutan BTN Asia $4,710 127 🇩🇯 Djibouti DJI Africa $4,681 128 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Asia $4,619 129 🇸🇿 Eswatini SWZ Africa $4,610 130 🇸🇹 São Tomé

& Príncipe STP Africa $4,591 131 🇮🇷 Iran IRN Middle East $4,250 132 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan UZB Asia $4,136 133 🇭🇳 Honduras HND North America $3,699 134 🇪🇬 Egypt EGY Africa $3,579 135 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire CIV Africa $3,294 136 🇻🇺 Vanuatu VUT Oceania $3,185 137 🇬🇭 Ghana GHA Africa $3,179 138 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe ZWE Africa $3,127 139 🇳🇮 Nicaragua NIC North America $3,084 140 🇮🇳 India IND Asia $3,051 141 🇻🇪 Venezuela VEN South America $2,972 142 🇧🇩 Bangladesh BGD Asia $2,960 143 🇰🇭 Cambodia KHM Asia $2,939 144 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan KGZ Asia $2,925 145 🇲🇷 Mauritania MRT Africa $2,717 146 🇦🇴 Angola AGO Africa $2,701 147 🇰🇮 Kiribati KIR Oceania $2,615 148 🇰🇪 Kenya KEN Africa $2,596 149 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG Oceania $2,560 150 🇨🇬 Republic of Congo COG Africa $2,542 151 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands SLB Oceania $2,522 152 🇭🇹 Haiti HTI North America $2,444 153 🇱🇦 Laos LAO Asia $2,254 154 🇨🇲 Cameroon CMR Africa $2,195 155 🇸🇳 Senegal SEN Africa $2,030 156 🇬🇳 Guinea GIN Africa $1,909 157 🇰🇲 Comoros COM Africa $1,904 158 🇹🇯 Tajikistan TJK Asia $1,799 159 🇧🇯 Benin BEN Africa $1,788 160 🇳🇵 Nepal NPL Asia $1,658 161 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste TLS Asia $1,547 162 🇿🇲 Zambia ZMB Africa $1,523 163 🇺🇬 Uganda UGA Africa $1,458 164 🇹🇿 Tanzania TZA Africa $1,378 165 🇳🇬 Nigeria NGA Africa $1,378 166 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau GNB Africa $1,342 167 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso BFA Africa $1,246 168 🇹🇬 Togo TGO Africa $1,215 169 🇹🇩 Chad TCD Africa $1,209 170 🇲🇲 Myanmar MMR Asia $1,176 171 🇪🇹 Ethiopia ETH Africa $1,124 172 🇲🇱 Mali MLI Africa $1,094 173 🇷🇼 Rwanda RWA Africa $1,069 174 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone SLE Africa $1,033 175 🇱🇸 Lesotho LSO Africa $1,024 176 🇱🇷 Liberia LBR Africa $956 177 🇬🇲 Gambia, The GMB Africa $925 178 🇳🇪 Niger NER Africa $864 179 🇨🇩 DR Congo COD Africa $801 180 🇸🇴 Somalia SOM Africa $798 181 🇸🇩 Sudan SDN Africa $763 182 🇲🇼 Malawi MWI Africa $721 183 🇲🇿 Mozambique MOZ Africa $720 184 🇲🇬 Madagascar MDG Africa $653 185 🇨🇫 Central African Republic CAF Africa $651 186 🇧🇮 Burundi BDI Africa $618 187 🇾🇪 Yemen YEM Middle East $401 188 🇸🇸 South Sudan SSD Africa $369 N/A 🌍 World WRLD World $15,280

Notably, European countries take up half of the top 20 spots, indicating the region’s overall standard of living.

And on the other end, 17 African countries are in the top 20 poorest countries by GDP per capita.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out A Visual Breakdown of Where Economic Power Lies on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.