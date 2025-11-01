print-icon
$124 Trillion And Counting... These Are The World's Largest Economies

by Tyler Durden
The 2026 world economy has a cautious outlook, according to the October report put out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The organization says that global growth is slowing amid fragmentation and rising protectionism. Significant downside risks are present, ranging from a potential tech stock repricing to eroding institutional independence which could weaken policy decisions.

Nevertheless, in the chart below, Visual Capitalist's Pallavia Rao takes his annual look at every country’s GDP breakdown, using 2026 projections from the IMF’s datamapper, as of October 2025.

It tracks the size of each economy in current-dollar terms.

The U.S. is the Largest Economy in the World

At first place for the last 100 years, and destined to perhaps continue for the next 100?

The American economy is expected to reach $31.8 trillion in GDP by 2026. This is roughly the size of China (2nd), Germany (3rd), and India (4th) combined.

RankRegion/CountryGDP (Billions USD, 2026)
1🇺🇸 U.S.$31,821.29
2🇨🇳 China$20,650.75
3🇩🇪 Germany$5,328.18
4🇮🇳 India$4,505.63
5🇯🇵 Japan$4,463.63
6🇬🇧 UK$4,225.64
7🇫🇷 France$3,558.56
8🇮🇹 Italy$2,701.54
9🇷🇺 Russia$2,509.42
10🇨🇦 Canada$2,420.84
11🇧🇷 Brazil$2,292.69
12🇪🇸 Spain$2,041.83
13🇲🇽 Mexico$2,031.00
14🇦🇺 Australia$1,948.23
15🇰🇷 South Korea$1,936.62
16🇹🇷 Türkiye$1,576.11
17🇮🇩 Indonesia$1,550.24
18🇳🇱 Netherlands$1,413.08
19🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia$1,316.25
20🇵🇱 Poland$1,109.96
21🇨🇭 Switzerland$1,074.59
22🇹🇼 Taiwan$971.45
23🇧🇪 Belgium$761.17
24🇮🇪 Ireland$750.11
25🇸🇪 Sweden$711.50
26🇦🇷 Argentina$667.92
27🇮🇱 Israel$666.41
28🇸🇬 Singapore$606.23
29🇦🇹 Austria$604.20
30🇦🇪 UAE$601.16
31🇹🇭 Thailand$561.51
32🇳🇴 Norway$547.69
33🇵🇭 Philippines$533.92
34🇧🇩 Bangladesh$519.29
35🇻🇳 Vietnam$511.06
36🇲🇾 Malaysia$505.36
37🇩🇰 Denmark$500.05
38🇨🇴 Colombia$462.25
39🇭🇰 Hong Kong$446.65
40🇷🇴 Romania$444.81
41🇿🇦 South Africa$443.64
42🇨🇿 Czech Republic$417.13
43🇪🇬 Egypt$399.51
44🇮🇷 Iran$375.64
45🇵🇹 Portugal$364.53
46🇨🇱 Chile$363.30
47🇫🇮 Finland$335.53
48🇳🇬 Nigeria$334.34
49🇵🇪 Peru$326.61
50🇰🇿 Kazakhstan$319.77
51🇬🇷 Greece$304.84
52🇩🇿 Algeria$284.98
53🇳🇿 New Zealand$280.55
54🇮🇶 Iraq$273.91
55🇭🇺 Hungary$269.92
56🇶🇦 Qatar$239.14
57🇺🇦 Ukraine$224.26
58🇲🇦 Morocco$196.12
59🇸🇰 Slovak Republic$167.73
60🇰🇼 Kuwait$162.90
61🇺🇿 Uzbekistan$159.20
62🇧🇬 Bulgaria$142.20
63🇰🇪 Kenya$140.87
64🇩🇴 Dominican Republic$138.34
65🇪🇨 Ecuador$134.71
66🇬🇹 Guatemala$129.47
67🇵🇷 Puerto Rico$129.19
68🇪🇹 Ethiopia$125.74
69🇬🇭 Ghana$113.49
70🇭🇷 Croatia$113.13
71🇷🇸 Serbia$112.11
72🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire$111.45
73🇦🇴 Angola$109.86
74🇨🇷 Costa Rica$109.14
75🇴🇲 Oman$108.91
76🇱🇺 Luxembourg$107.76
77🇱🇹 Lithuania$104.65
78🇵🇦 Panama$95.91
79🇹🇿 Tanzania$95.35
80🇺🇾 Uruguay$90.64
81🇧🇾 Belarus$90.56
82🇨🇩 DRC$88.13
83🇸🇮 Slovenia$85.74
84🇦🇿 Azerbaijan$80.02
85🇻🇪 Venezuela$79.92
86🇹🇲 Turkmenistan$76.90
87🇺🇬 Uganda$72.46
88🇨🇲 Cameroon$67.52
89🇲🇲 Myanmar$65.17
90🇹🇳 Tunisia$60.43
91🇯🇴 Jordan$59.29
92🇿🇼 Zimbabwe$55.43
93🇲🇴 Macao SAR$54.94
94🇱🇻 Latvia$52.25
95🇵🇾 Paraguay$51.67
96🇰🇭 Cambodia$51.51
97🇪🇪 Estonia$51.04
98🇧🇭 Bahrain$49.19
99🇱🇾 Libya$49.16
100🇳🇵 Nepal$49.11
101🇮🇸 Iceland$43.40
102🇨🇾 Cyprus$43.16
103🇭🇳 Honduras$40.82
104🇬🇪 Georgia$40.18
105🇸🇳 Senegal$39.99
106🇸🇩 Sudan$39.47
107🇸🇻 El Salvador$37.98
108🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina$36.24
109🇿🇲 Zambia$33.95
110🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea$33.46
111🇦🇱 Albania$32.41
112🇭🇹 Haiti$31.10
113🇬🇳 Guinea$30.92
114🇧🇫 Burkina Faso$30.71
115🇲🇹 Malta$30.44
116🇦🇲 Armenia$29.08
117🇲🇱 Mali$28.48
118🇬🇾 Guyana$27.49
119🇧🇯 Benin$27.45
120🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago$26.76
121🇲🇳 Mongolia$26.52
122🇲🇿 Mozambique$26.51
123🇳🇪 Niger$26.11
124🇯🇲 Jamaica$24.13
125🇹🇩 Chad$23.56
126🇬🇦 Gabon$22.73
127🇳🇮 Nicaragua$21.86
128🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic$21.56
129🇲🇬 Madagascar$21.09
130🇲🇩 Moldova$21.02
131🇲🇰 North Macedonia$20.75
132🇧🇼 Botswana$20.71
133🇹🇯 Tajikistan$18.94
134🇲🇼 Malawi$17.86
135🇱🇦 Lao P.D.R.$17.78
136🇾🇪 Yemen$17.24
137🇨🇬 Congo$16.95
138🇧🇸 The Bahamas$16.84
139🇲🇺 Mauritius$16.76
140🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam$16.46
141🇳🇦 Namibia$16.10
142🇷🇼 Rwanda$15.47
143🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea$14.10
144🇽🇰 Kosovo$14.10
145🇸🇴 Somalia$13.91
146🇲🇷 Mauritania$12.85
147🇹🇬 Togo$12.18
148🇲🇪 Montenegro$10.23
149🇱🇮 Liechtenstein$10.12
150🇸🇱 Sierra Leone$9.30
151🇧🇮 Burundi$9.21
152🇲🇻 Maldives$8.22
153🇧🇧 Barbados$7.94
154🇫🇯 Fiji$6.70
155🇸🇸 South Sudan$6.03
156🇱🇷 Liberia$5.59
157🇸🇿 Eswatini$5.50
158🇩🇯 Djibouti$5.00
159🇸🇷 Suriname$4.87
160🇦🇩 Andorra$4.72
161🇦🇼 Aruba$4.47
162🇧🇹 Bhutan$3.77
163🇨🇫 Central African Republic$3.71
164🇧🇿 Belize$3.44
165🇨🇻 Cabo Verde$3.14
166🇱🇨 Saint Lucia$2.77
167🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau$2.76
168🇬🇲 Gambia, The$2.67
169🇱🇸 Lesotho$2.47
170🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda$2.46
171🇸🇲 San Marino$2.39
172🇸🇨 Seychelles$2.25
173🇹🇱 Timor-Leste$2.21
174🇸🇧 Solomon Islands$2.05
175🇰🇲 Comoros$1.77
176🇬🇩 Grenada$1.52
177🇼🇸 Samoa$1.33
178🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines$1.30
179🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis$1.19
180🇻🇺 Vanuatu$1.18
181🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe$1.13
182🇩🇲 Dominica$0.79
183🇹🇴 Tonga$0.62
184🇫🇲 Micronesia$0.52
185🇵🇼 Palau$0.36
186🇰🇮 Kiribati$0.34
187🇲🇭 Marshall Islands$0.33
188🇳🇷 Nauru$0.18
189🇹🇻 Tuvalu$0.06
N/A🌍 World$123,584.49

A somewhat resilient labor market and continued consumer spending underpin this dominance.

However its growth projections have been revised downward since this time last year after trade wars rattled global markets and contributed to rising prices for the world’s largest consumer economy.

ℹ️ Related: Check out this breakdown of America’s $19 trillion consumer economy.

Meanwhile, China’s GDP is projected at $20.7 trillion, 35% below the U.S. total but still threefold that of the third-ranked Germany.

Structural headwinds—from an aging population to a tepid property market—are cooling GDP growth to the 4% range, the slowest multi-year pace in four decades.

Added disruption from tariffs on Chinese goods will also affect the world’s largest export sector.

ℹ️ Related: Check out the World’s 30 Largest Export Countries.

India ($4.5 trillion) is on track to hold on to fourth place after leapfrogging Japan in 2025, helped by its domestic demand. Elsewhere, Indonesia and Türkiye edge up the list, illustrating the demographic advantage and policy reforms of many mid-income nations.

A Regional Breakdown of Global GDP

Asia pips North America as the world’s largest economic region.

With China, Japan, and India, the region has a slight advantage over the U.S. and Canada.

Europe ranks third by GDP, followed by the Middle East, South America, Africa, and finally, Oceania.

Ranked: Countries by GDP per Capita in 2026

The top three richest countries (by GDP per Capita) are also unchanged: Luxembourg ($154,115), Ireland, ($135,247), and Switzerland ($118,173).

All three benefit from significant foreign inflows that boost their economies relative to their population.

RankCountryISORegionGDP Per Capita 2026
1🇱🇺 LuxembourgLUXEurope$154,115
2🇮🇪 IrelandIRLEurope$135,247
3🇨🇭 SwitzerlandCHEEurope$118,173
4🇮🇸 IcelandISLEurope$108,591
5🇸🇬 SingaporeSGPAsia$99,042
6🇳🇴 NorwayNOREurope$96,580
7🇺🇸 U.S.USANorth America$92,883
8🇩🇰 DenmarkDNKEurope$82,706
9🇳🇱 NetherlandsNLDEurope$77,881
10🇲🇴 MacaoMACAsia$77,443
11🇶🇦 QatarQATMiddle East$76,534
12🇸🇲 San MarinoSMREurope$69,493
13🇦🇺 AustraliaAUSOceania$69,358
14🇸🇪 SwedenSWEEurope$66,124
15🇦🇹 AustriaAUTEurope$65,640
16🇮🇱 IsraelISRMiddle East$64,275
17🇧🇪 BelgiumBELEurope$63,896
18🇩🇪 GermanyDEUEurope$63,600
19🇬🇧 UKGBREurope$60,011
20🇫🇮 FinlandFINEurope$59,750
21🇭🇰 Hong KongHKGAsia$58,999
22🇨🇦 CanadaCANNorth America$58,244
23🇦🇪 UAEAREMiddle East$53,842
24🇲🇹 MaltaMLTEurope$53,082
25🇳🇿 New ZealandNZLOceania$52,181
26🇫🇷 FranceFRAEurope$51,708
27🇦🇩 AndorraANDEurope$51,681
28🇮🇹 ItalyITAEurope$45,883
29🇨🇾 CyprusCYPEurope$45,601
30🇹🇼 Taiwan, ChinaTWNAsia$41,586
31🇦🇼 ArubaABWSouth America$41,026
32🇵🇷 Puerto RicoPRINorth America$40,707
33🇪🇸 SpainESPEurope$40,582
34🇧🇸 The BahamasBHSNorth America$40,409
35🇸🇮 SloveniaSVNEurope$40,164
36🇨🇿 Czech RepublicCZEEurope$38,373
37🇰🇷 South KoreaKORAsia$37,523
38🇪🇪 EstoniaESTEurope$37,195
39🇯🇵 JapanJPNAsia$36,391
40🇱🇹 LithuaniaLTUEurope$36,225
41🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaSAUMiddle East$35,839
42🇧🇳 BruneiBRNAsia$35,414
43🇬🇾 GuyanaGUYSouth America$34,307
44🇵🇹 PortugalPRTEurope$33,972
45🇰🇼 KuwaitKWTMiddle East$31,242
46🇸🇰 SlovakiaSVKEurope$31,026
47🇵🇱 PolandPOLEurope$30,651
48🇧🇭 BahrainBHRMiddle East$29,778
49🇬🇷 GreeceGRCEurope$29,412
50🇭🇷 CroatiaHRVEurope$29,368
51🇭🇺 HungaryHUNEurope$28,304
52🇱🇻 LatviaLVAEurope$28,024
53🇧🇧 BarbadosBRBNorth America$27,175
54🇺🇾 UruguayURYSouth America$26,041
55🇷🇴 RomaniaROUEurope$23,768
56🇦🇬 Antigua
& Barbuda		ATGNorth America$23,117
57🇰🇳 Saint Kitts
& Nevis		KNANorth America$23,071
58🇧🇬 BulgariaBGREurope$22,896
59🇸🇨 SeychellesSYCAfrica$21,940
60🇵🇦 PanamaPANNorth America$20,754
61🇵🇼 PalauPLWOceania$20,718
62🇨🇷 Costa RicaCRINorth America$20,134
63🇲🇻 MaldivesMDVAsia$19,682
64🇴🇲 OmanOMNMiddle East$19,182
65🇹🇹 Trinidad
& Tobago		TTONorth America$18,562
66🇹🇷 TürkiyeTURMiddle East$18,232
67🇨🇱 ChileCHLSouth America$17,876
68🇷🇸 SerbiaSRBEurope$17,292
69🇷🇺 RussiaRUSEurope$17,287
70🇲🇪 MontenegroMNEEurope$16,380
71🇰🇿 KazakhstanKAZAsia$15,527
72🇱🇨 Saint LuciaLCANorth America$15,163
73🇲🇽 MexicoMEXNorth America$15,111
74🇳🇷 NauruNRUOceania$14,959
75🇲🇾 MalaysiaMYSAsia$14,762
76🇨🇳 ChinaCHNAsia$14,730
77🇦🇷 ArgentinaARGSouth America$13,895
78🇲🇺 MauritiusMUSAfrica$13,362
79🇬🇩 GrenadaGRDNorth America$13,041
80🇩🇴 Dominican RepublicDOMNorth America$12,605
81🇦🇱 AlbaniaALBEurope$12,147
82🇻🇨 Saint Vincent
& the Grenadines		VCTNorth America$11,663
83🇲🇰 North MacedoniaMKDEurope$11,527
84🇹🇲 TurkmenistanTKMAsia$11,387
85🇬🇪 GeorgiaGEOEurope$10,886
86🇧🇷 BrazilBRASouth America$10,709
87🇧🇦 Bosnia
& Herzegovina		BIHEurope$10,546
88🇩🇲 DominicaDMANorth America$10,459
89🇧🇾 BelarusBLREurope$10,016
90🇬🇦 GabonGABAfrica$9,647
91🇵🇪 PeruPERSouth America$9,398
92🇦🇲 ArmeniaARMEurope$9,393
93🇲🇭 Marshall IslandsMHLOceania$9,391
94🇲🇩 MoldovaMDAEurope$8,984
95🇽🇰 KosovoXKXEurope$8,972
96🇯🇲 JamaicaJAMNorth America$8,756
97🇨🇴 ColombiaCOLSouth America$8,644
98🇬🇶 Equatorial GuineaGNQAfrica$8,378
99🇧🇿 BelizeBLZNorth America$8,116
100🇹🇭 ThailandTHAAsia$7,979
101🇦🇿 AzerbaijanAZEEurope$7,624
102🇪🇨 EcuadorECUSouth America$7,384
103🇧🇼 BotswanaBWAAfrica$7,379
104🇵🇾 ParaguayPRYSouth America$7,324
105🇲🇳 MongoliaMNGAsia$7,320
106🇸🇷 SurinameSURSouth America$7,300
107🇫🇯 FijiFJIOceania$7,170
108🇱🇾 LibyaLBYAfrica$6,972
109🇬🇹 GuatemalaGTMNorth America$6,851
110🇿🇦 South AfricaZAFAfrica$6,835
111🇺🇦 UkraineUKREurope$6,718
112🇼🇸 SamoaWSMOceania$6,253
113🇹🇴 TongaTONOceania$6,221
114🇹🇻 TuvaluTUVOceania$6,137
115🇨🇻 Cabo VerdeCPVAfrica$6,069
116🇩🇿 AlgeriaDZAAfrica$5,956
117🇸🇻 El SalvadorSLVNorth America$5,933
118🇮🇶 IraqIRQMiddle East$5,873
119🇫🇲 MicronesiaFSMOceania$5,492
120🇮🇩 IndonesiaIDNAsia$5,398
121🇳🇦 NamibiaNAMAfrica$5,182
122🇲🇦 MoroccoMARAfrica$5,154
123🇯🇴 JordanJORMiddle East$5,149
124🇻🇳 VietnamVNMAsia$4,965
125🇹🇳 TunisiaTUNAfrica$4,826
126🇧🇹 BhutanBTNAsia$4,710
127🇩🇯 DjiboutiDJIAfrica$4,681
128🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAsia$4,619
129🇸🇿 EswatiniSWZAfrica$4,610
130🇸🇹 São Tomé
& Príncipe		STPAfrica$4,591
131🇮🇷 IranIRNMiddle East$4,250
132🇺🇿 UzbekistanUZBAsia$4,136
133🇭🇳 HondurasHNDNorth America$3,699
134🇪🇬 EgyptEGYAfrica$3,579
135🇨🇮 Côte d’IvoireCIVAfrica$3,294
136🇻🇺 VanuatuVUTOceania$3,185
137🇬🇭 GhanaGHAAfrica$3,179
138🇿🇼 ZimbabweZWEAfrica$3,127
139🇳🇮 NicaraguaNICNorth America$3,084
140🇮🇳 IndiaINDAsia$3,051
141🇻🇪 VenezuelaVENSouth America$2,972
142🇧🇩 BangladeshBGDAsia$2,960
143🇰🇭 CambodiaKHMAsia$2,939
144🇰🇬 KyrgyzstanKGZAsia$2,925
145🇲🇷 MauritaniaMRTAfrica$2,717
146🇦🇴 AngolaAGOAfrica$2,701
147🇰🇮 KiribatiKIROceania$2,615
148🇰🇪 KenyaKENAfrica$2,596
149🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNGOceania$2,560
150🇨🇬 Republic of CongoCOGAfrica$2,542
151🇸🇧 Solomon IslandsSLBOceania$2,522
152🇭🇹 HaitiHTINorth America$2,444
153🇱🇦 LaosLAOAsia$2,254
154🇨🇲 CameroonCMRAfrica$2,195
155🇸🇳 SenegalSENAfrica$2,030
156🇬🇳 GuineaGINAfrica$1,909
157🇰🇲 ComorosCOMAfrica$1,904
158🇹🇯 TajikistanTJKAsia$1,799
159🇧🇯 BeninBENAfrica$1,788
160🇳🇵 NepalNPLAsia$1,658
161🇹🇱 Timor-LesteTLSAsia$1,547
162🇿🇲 ZambiaZMBAfrica$1,523
163🇺🇬 UgandaUGAAfrica$1,458
164🇹🇿 TanzaniaTZAAfrica$1,378
165🇳🇬 NigeriaNGAAfrica$1,378
166🇬🇼 Guinea-BissauGNBAfrica$1,342
167🇧🇫 Burkina FasoBFAAfrica$1,246
168🇹🇬 TogoTGOAfrica$1,215
169🇹🇩 ChadTCDAfrica$1,209
170🇲🇲 MyanmarMMRAsia$1,176
171🇪🇹 EthiopiaETHAfrica$1,124
172🇲🇱 MaliMLIAfrica$1,094
173🇷🇼 RwandaRWAAfrica$1,069
174🇸🇱 Sierra LeoneSLEAfrica$1,033
175🇱🇸 LesothoLSOAfrica$1,024
176🇱🇷 LiberiaLBRAfrica$956
177🇬🇲 Gambia, TheGMBAfrica$925
178🇳🇪 NigerNERAfrica$864
179🇨🇩 DR CongoCODAfrica$801
180🇸🇴 SomaliaSOMAfrica$798
181🇸🇩 SudanSDNAfrica$763
182🇲🇼 MalawiMWIAfrica$721
183🇲🇿 MozambiqueMOZAfrica$720
184🇲🇬 MadagascarMDGAfrica$653
185🇨🇫 Central African RepublicCAFAfrica$651
186🇧🇮 BurundiBDIAfrica$618
187🇾🇪 YemenYEMMiddle East$401
188🇸🇸 South SudanSSDAfrica$369
N/A🌍 WorldWRLDWorld$15,280

Notably, European countries take up half of the top 20 spots, indicating the region’s overall standard of living.

And on the other end, 17 African countries are in the top 20 poorest countries by GDP per capita.

If you enjoyed today's post, check out A Visual Breakdown of Where Economic Power Lies on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

