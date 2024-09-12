207 Chinese Ships Spotted In West Philippine Sea In New Record-High

By Michael Delizo of ABS-CBN news

The Philippine Navy on Tuesday said it recorded at least 207 Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea – a new record high this year after a strong storm passed through the area.

In a regular media briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said a few Chinese vessels withdrew during the passage of tropical storm Enteng, but they were soon replaced by other vessels.

“No number is acceptable inasmuch as one ship within our EEZ is not acceptable,” Trinidad told reporters.

“The numbers are within the range of the force projection capability of the South Sea Fleet, the Chinese Coast Guard, and the maritime militia. So long as these are the forces within theater and they don’t bring in other forces from the East Sea Fleet and the North Sea Fleet, then this is still within the normal range of their capability,” he added.

Recent data showed that there were 182 maritime militia vessels, 18 China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, 6 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and 1 research and survey vessel in the area from September 3 to 9.

This was slightly higher than the 203 ships recorded from August 27 to September 2.

Most of the vessels were concentrated in Escoda Shoal – the center of the recent Chinese hostilities – swarming around the lone Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua.

Trinidad said the Philippine Navy was also assessing the situation in Rozul Reef (Iroquois Reef), where there was an increased deployment of Chinese vessels – 58 maritime militia ships and 1 from PLAN.



“We are still trying to assess why there is an increase in number in Iroquois or Rozul Reef. However, we could state that for Sabina or Escoda, it's because of the extra attention that we have given to that particular shoal. For Iroquois or Rozul, we are still trying to assess,” Trinidad said.

Meanwhile, Trinidad said the BRP Teresa Magbanua remained seaworthy despite the damage it incurred during the Aug. 31 ramming by a CCG vessel.

He added the Philippine Navy and the Armed Forces of the Philippines were ready to support the PCG to maintain its presence in Escoda Shoal.

“The ship is still seaworthy. Whatever damage has been incurred will not compromise the overall integrity, water integrity of the ship. Hence, it is still there performing its mission,” Trinidad said.