The 28 Biggest Global Risks, According To The UN

As the world confronts overlapping crises, from accelerating climate change to the unchecked spread of misinformation, global risks are increasingly interconnected, compounding one another in ways that could overwhelm current institutions and systems.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the top 28 most important global risk as outlined in the United Nations Global Risk Report 2024.

Risk importance combines the likelihood and severity of a risk, with top risks seen as most likely to occur with severe impacts if or when they manifest.

Rankings are based on a survey of 1,100 stakeholders across 136 countries which includes representatives of government, industry, civil society, and academia.

What is the Most Important Risk the World is Facing?

Below, we show the top 28 most important global risks and their importance scores, according to the United Nations.

Rank Risk Importance Score Category 1 Climate Change Inaction 37.2 Environmental 2 Large-Scale Pollution 36.0 Environmental 3 Mis- and Disinformation 35.4 Political 4 Natural Hazard Risks 35.0 Environmental 5 Rise in Inequalities 34.7 Societal 6 Biodiversity Decline 34.6 Environmental 7 Geopolitical Tensions 34.5 Political 8 Natural Resource Shortages 34.3 Environmental 9 Mass Movement of People 33.2 Societal 10 Large-Scale War 32.6 Political 11 Biorisks 32.3 Societal 12 New Pandemic 32.1 Societal 13 Rule of Law Collapse 32.0 Political 14 Cybersecurity Breakdown 31.7 Technological 15 Global Financial Crisis 31.6 Economic 16 Weapons of Mass Destruction 31.1 Political 17 AI and Frontier Tech 31.0 Technological 18 Proliferation of Non-State Actors 30.8 Societal 19 Tech-Driven Power Concentration 30.8 Technological 20 Social Cohesion Collapse 30.4 Societal 21 Widespread Debt Crisis 30.2 Economic 22 Economic Fragmentation 29.1 Economic 23 State Sovereignty Erosion 28.5 Political 24 Global Economic Stagnation 27.9 Economic 25 Supply Chain Collapse 27.8 Economic 26 Geoengineering Disasters 27.5 Technological 27 Multilateral Institution Collapse 26.3 Political 28 Space-Based Event 23.4 Environmental

Across all regions, environmental risks emerged as the highest priority, with climate change inaction and large-scale pollution both seen as highly likely and highly severe.

Climate change inaction was the most important risk overall, ranking as the most pressing issue in three of the seven regions.

In total, 84% of respondents said mis- and disinformation is already occurring, making it the most immediate risk today, according to the UN.

Mis- and disinformation also ranked as the top risk in the next two years, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report.

While environmental concerns were top of mind for all regions, other perceptions varied by region. For example, in North Africa and Asia, concerns about cybersecurity breakdowns and artificial intelligence (AI) were among the top 10 risks, unlike in other regions.

Cybersecurity breakdowns were among the least prepared-for risks, with a preparedness score of just 3.9 out of 7. The only risk the world is less prepared for is a potential space-based event.

To learn more about risks the world is facing in the near and long term, check out this graphic that visualizes the top global risks, as ranked by the World Economic Forum.