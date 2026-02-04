321 Quakes Hit San Francisco Bay In A Week – Is The San Andreas Fault Entering A Dangerous New Phase?

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

The west coast is shaking again. In recent weeks we have witnessed so much seismic activity along the portion of the Pacific Ring of Fire that sits directly along the California coastline. There had been hope that the shaking would settle down, but instead it appears to be accelerating.

As you will see below, there have been 321 earthquakes in the San Francisco area within the past 7 days. If I was living in northern California, that would definitely get my attention. Scientists have warned us over and over again that “the Big One” is inevitably coming, and almost every day there are more reminders of this. In fact, San Ramon was just hit by a swarm of more than 30 earthquakes on Monday morning…

A 4.2 earthquake struck near San Ramon Monday morning, following a 3.8 quake amid a string of over 30 temblors in the area, U.S. Geological Survey said. The 4.2 quake struck at 7:01 a.m. and followed a string of quakes that began with a 3.8 at 6:27 a.m. Dozens of earthquakes have followed. USGS said the 4.2 quake was about 9.4 km in depth.

A magnitude 4.2 quake is quite significant.

The shaking that it caused was so extensive that people living in the heart of San Francisco actually felt “windows rattling”…

Residents in San Francisco’s Glen Park and Nopa neighborhoods reported rumbling and ‘windows rattling’ during the quake, and public transportation throughout the area was also affected by the swarm, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The moderate quake even activated the National Tsunami Warning Center, however, officials said there was no danger of a major wave hitting the Bay Area.

Of course this was not an isolated incident.

According to the USGS, this latest earthquake swarm was “a continuation” of a pattern of heightened activity that the region has been experiencing since last November…

ABC7 Eyewitness News spoke with the USGS Monday morning, and they say this is a continuation of the swarm of quakes the area has been experiencing. On Friday, the area saw its first earthquake in several weeks, but there have been dozens of quakes since November.

Could it be possible that all of this activity is building up to some sort of a really big event?

According to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center, there have been 321 earthquakes in the San Francisco area in the last 7 days. The following is a screenshot…

Needless to say, this isn’t normal.

The swarm of earthquakes that hit San Ramon on Monday was centered on one of the main branches of the San Andreas Fault System…

Still, Monday’s noticeable swarm broke out right on the Calaveras Fault, a main branch of the San Andreas – the monstrous 800-mile-long fault spanning from Southern California through the Bay Area and into the Pacific. The Calaveras splits off from the main fault line near Hollister in central California and runs parallel to it through the East Bay region. Scientists with USGS have warned that one of these faults or other major branches nearby could soon reach their anticipated breaking point and rupture right in the heart of California.

And it isn’t just northern California that has been shaking lately.

A couple of weeks ago, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocked Southern California…

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks rattled Southern California on Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The first and largest quake happened approximately five miles northeast of Indio Hills, which is in the Palm Desert region of Riverside County, at around 5:57 p.m., the USGS reported. It occurred at a geological depth of nearly two miles. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake was first reported as 5.1 before it was downgraded to 4.6 and then adjusted to 4.9 by USGS officials.

Scientists keep telling us that it is just a matter of time before the San Andreas Fault System “rips wide open”.

This is something that I have written about extensively over the years.

These latest quakes are a major league wake up call.

Unfortunately, most people living in California have learned to tune out such warnings.

Interestingly, the earthquake swarm that shook San Ramon on Monday morning occurred just after the Sun released “a relentless barrage of powerful solar flares”…

The sun has erupted in a relentless barrage of powerful solar flares over the past 24 hours, firing off at least 18 M-class flares and three X-class flares, including an X8.3 eruption — the strongest solar flare of 2026 so far. Solar flares are ranked by strength from A, B and C up to M and X, with each letter representing a tenfold increase in energy — meaning X-class flares are the most powerful explosions the sun can produce The culprit is sunspot region 4366, a volatile active region that has grown rapidly in just a few days. The flurry of activity began late Feb. 1 and has continued into Feb. 2, with multiple M-class and X-class flares erupting in quick succession. The prolific region appears to be far from finished. Spaceweather.com described the region as a “solar flare factory”, warning that its rapid growth and magnetic complexity make further eruptions highly likely.

Many scientists believe that we tend to see more seismic activity when the Sun is highly active.

Needless to say, the Sun has been extremely active lately.

And we are being warned that Sunspot AR4366 will soon be directly facing our planet…

It’s also possible that more eruptions are still to come. Sunspot AR4366 remains highly active and continues to rotate into an Earth-facing position, raising the chance that future eruptions could launch CMEs more directly toward our planet. NOAA forecasters say they expect more exciting space weather activity from this region in the coming days.

Sunspot AR4366 is absolutely massive, and I think that we should all be watching it very closely.

We live at a time when the giant ball of fire that we revolve around is becoming increasingly unstable.

We also live at a time when the ground under our feet is becoming increasingly unstable.

Unfortunately, I am entirely convinced that what we have experienced so far is just the tip of the iceberg.

