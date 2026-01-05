40% Of All Babies Born In Vienna Do Not Have An Austrian Passport

Via Remix News,

The demographic landscape of Vienna is shifting rapidly, with a record number of newborns lacking Austrian citizenship despite being born within the country. According to recent data from Statistics Austria, 40.5 percent of babies born in the capital do not have Austrian citizenship — a figure that has doubled from 20 percent just two decades ago.

In several Viennese districts, the statistics are even more striking. In areas such as Favoriten, Ottakring, and Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, the share of non-Austrian newborns has surpassed 50 percent. While these children are born on Austrian soil, they are not legally considered citizens, according to data from Heute newspaper.

This data comes at a time when 40.9% of all of Vienna’s population is foreign-born. Over 50 percent have both parents born overseas.

Those born without a passport do not automatically receive Austrian citizenship, as they do in the United States. Instead, there is a process, and in a number of cases, these people do not go on to obtain Austrian citizenship and have issues with voting and sometimes even staying in the country. Leftist politicians have called for these citizens to receive automatic citizenship.

In addition, of the approximately 60 percent of those born in Vienna with an Austrian passport, many of these births are to those with a migration background who also have Austrian citizenship.

In short, the demographics of Vienna are rapidly changing. As Remix News reported last month, for the first time ever, over 50 percent of first-graders do not understand German, a major milestone in the troubled Vienna school system.

Another milestone was also reached last year, with Muslims outnumbering Christians for the first time in the Vienna elementary school system.

Muslim students now account for 41.2 percent of all students, while Christian students fell to 34.5 percent. The trend is only growing, and is accompanied by rising problems, including violence in schools, anti-Semitism, and contempt for women.

Meanwhile, the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) is raising the alarm about the rapid demographic change in Austria and Vienna.

“Austrians will soon be strangers in their own country,” said Hannes Amesbauer, security spokesman for the FPÖ.

FPÖ National Council member Maximilian Weinzierl, the FPÖ youth spokesperson and federal chairman of the Freedom Party Youth said:

“What we as the FPÖ have been warning about for decades, but which was always dismissed as right-wing scaremongering, is now reality: Immigration has completely overrun our country….41.2 percent of Muslim students – that’s no longer a minority, that’s the new majority. And it’s not just that Austrian children have become a minority in schools. Even together with other Christian European migrants, they are fewer than non-European Muslims. This is the direct result of replacement migration, asylum abuse, and the denial of reality by the SPÖ, ÖVP, and Greens. In more and more school classes, German is a second language, and our values ​​are becoming increasingly secondary. Our children are being marginalized by migrants. This is no longer immigration, this is displacement.”

Vienna has seen an incredible demographic transformation in recent decades, with an extreme acceleration in just the last 10 years.

