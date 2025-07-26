40% Of All Violent Crime Suspects In German Schools Are Foreigners, Over 2 Knife Attacks Per Day

Via Remix News,

New data shows that 40 percent of all suspects identified in school violence in 2024 were not German citizens, with Syrians at the top of the charts.

In total, there were 4,254 foreign suspects and 7,309 suspects with German citizenship, the German government announced in response to a parliamentary inquiry from Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Martin Hess.

Of the 11,558 suspects in total, 1,236 had Syrian passports, representing one in ten violent incidents, according to the data, which was provided to Welt newspaper.

In second place were Afghans, who represented 3.6 percent of all suspects.

🇩🇪🚨German classroom nightmare



Teachers mocked, lessons disrupted, and even physical assaults.



"I am no longer in control of the situation. I feel like a failure. The children here are just 12 years old."



Stefan Düll, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, said… pic.twitter.com/fgOsq5JSAd — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) May 6, 2025

What should be noted is that an extremely large number of German suspects are individuals with a foreign background, but since they have German passports, they are counted solely as “Germans.” Even with those with dual citizenship, they are only counted as Germans. Neighboring Denmark records the data of Danish citizens with a foreign background, giving the country a better idea of integration efforts and trends in foreign crime.

In total, there were 35,570 violent crimes in Germany’s school system last year. That amounts to 97 violent crimes per day. Of those crimes, 740 were knife attacks. That is over two knife attacks per day.

BREAKING: This is German girl Lena (14) along with her mother (32).



Lena was brutally beaten by a gang of migrant girls.



When Lisa Steude came into the school office, her daughter Lena was cryingin a chair.



"Her hair was torn, her whole body was covered in footprints." pic.twitter.com/aIwS91ip7B — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) January 29, 2025

However, when all crimes are taken into account, they total 94,318. On top of that, 24,292 crimes took place at school events, such as a school field trip or theatrical production, which also included an additional 284 incidents involving a knife.

“These are shocking figures that show that our children are exposed to increasing danger even in supposedly protected areas,” commented AfD MP Birgit Bessin, who submitted the parliamentary question.

🇩🇪🔴"Children no longer want to go to daycare out of fear."



German children in a kindergarten in Bochujm have been trained to flee inside if daycare workers blow crisis whistles if there is danger, all due to asylum shelter right next door.



At the AWO kindergarten at Höntroper… pic.twitter.com/xYiQckpKQb — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 10, 2025

The number of crimes among young people in general grew by 3.8 percent from 2023 to 2024, according to crime data (PKS), and for children under 14 years of age, they rose by 11.3 percent to 13,755.

AfD domestic affairs expert Hess says the connection between mass immigration and growing dangers inside schools is clear.

🇦🇹🚨Mass immigration DESTROYING Austria's education system



🔺Around 70% of school-age children in Vienna do not speak German in their everyday life. 39%, or nearly 80,000 children, do not have Austrian citizenship,



🔺Teachers are quitting schools in Vienna "in droves" over mass… pic.twitter.com/idjcga6NIU — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 22, 2024

“These worrying developments are a direct result of the irresponsible mass immigration of recent years,” he told Junge Freiheit. “Anyone who allows millions of culturally alien young men into the country and believes that integration will happen on its own is endangering internal security and social peace.”

Hess told the German news outlet that there needs to be a “rethink” on the issue.

“We need effective border controls, the decisive deportation of criminal foreigners, and an end to the ideologically motivated multicultural experiment,” said the former police instructor. The state must “once again be a sanctuary for citizens, not an educational project of left-wing utopians.”

